The Northwest Nazarene men's and women's basketball teams had rough outings at the GNAC Tournament on Thursday.
The second-seeded NNU men fell 83-62 to No. 10 Alaska at Seattle Pacific University.
The NNU teams will have to wait until Sunday to find out if their seasons will continue.
The NNU men led 32-30 at halftime before things unraveled in the second half.
Alaska (10-14) outscored the Nighthawks 53-30 in the final 20 minutes.
NNU (12-9) had a rough shooting night from the field, making just 24 of 60 attempts.
Tru Allen led NNU with 14 points and four rebounds and Kobe Terashima and James Nelson each had 10 points.
WOMEN
Hot-shooting Montana State Billings stung Northwest Nazarene 69-56 in a GNAC Tournament quarterfinal at Saint Martin's University.
MSUB shot 75% from the field in the first quarter to take a 24-17 lead.
The Nighthawks went cold in the second quarter, falling behind 38-22 by halftime.
MSUB built as much as an 18-point lead in the third quarter. NNU (18-9) could only get as close as 11 points in the final period.
Cami Knishka led NNU with 13 points and Nyalam Thabach had 12 to go with five rebounds and five steals.
NAIA SET FOR CALDWELL
The NAIA on Friday announced the regional field for College of Idaho.
No. 3 seed College of Idaho (29-4) will take on No. 14 Vanguard University (18-12) of Costa Mesa, California, on March 11 at J.A. Albertson Activities Center.
The Yotes are making their 24th trip to the NAIA Championships.
In the opener, No. 6 Ottawa (Arizona) (23-9) faces No. 11 Tennessee Southern (21-10) at 5.
The winners meet in the regional final on March 12 at 7 p.m.
Tickets for the tournament go on sale today at 10 a.m. at YoteAthletics.com.
