For the second straight game, the Northwest Nazarene men’s basketball team played stifling second-half defense.
And for the second consecutive game it led to a road victory.
The Nighthawks defeated Concordia 75-60 on Saturday in a Great Northwest Athletic Conference game.
“Coming out in the second half we had a really concerted effort on the defensive end and strung together a bunch of stops,” NNU coach Paul Rush said.
The win was the fifth in a row for NNU (9-6, 6-4), which started GNAC play 1-4.
Ezekeil Alley led NNU with 17 points, 15 coming in the second half.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
NIGHTHAWKS SURVIVE LATE RALLY: Northwest Nazarene saw nearly all of its 15-point lead evaporate before it held off Concordia 79-70 in a Great Northwest Athletic Conference game in Portland.
NNU (13-5, 8-2) led 54-39 with 5:40 remaining in the third quarter when Concordia went on an 18-4 run to pull within 58-57 with 6:22 to go.
Nicole Gall led NNU with a career-high 16 points and five rebounds. Marina Valles added 16 points, four assists and three steals.
BOYS BASKETBALL
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 71, BOISE 58: The Grizzlies (15-1, 13-0) gradually pulled away from the Brave (10-6, 7-6) in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Straton Rogers led Rocky Mountain with 23 points and 11 rebounds, Cooper Frith had 14 points and two others scored in double figures.
Cooper Howell led Boise with 17 points and Vince McFarland had eight rebounds.
MERIDIAN 63, TIMBERLINE 57: The Warriors (13-2, 10-2) pulled away in the fourth quarter after the teams were tied through three quarters in the 5A SIC game.
Brody Rowbury led Meridian with 26 points and 11 rebounds and McKay Anderson had 18 points and five rebounds.
Cooper Lumsden led Timberline (6-10, 5-8) with 20 points.
SKYVIEW 60, MOUNTAIN VIEW 50: The Hawks (3-13, 2-11) outscored the Mavericks (3-13, 2-11) 27-22 in the second half for the 5A SIC victory.
Nathaniel Vasquez led Skyview with 18 points and five assists, Levi Teriipaia had 15 points and Mason Perrine had 10 rebounds.
CENTENNIAL 58, CAPITAL 53: The Patriots held off the Eagles in a 5A SIC game.
Nate Cherry led Capital with 17 points and Aiden Fox added 10 points and eight assists.
BORAH 61, EAGLE 47: The Lions (13-2, 10-2) pulled away from the Mustangs (10-5, 8-5) in the 5A SIC game.
Tanner Hayhurst led Eagle with 20 points and Gage Jones had 12.
FRUITLAND 54, HOMEDALE 44: The Grizzlies (15-1, 3-0) held off the Trojans (6-10, 1-2) in a Snake River Valley game.
Pri Weatherall led Fruitland with 16 points and Hyrun Lindsey had 10.
Jaxon Dines led Homedale with 23 points.
MELBA 48, NEW PLYMOUTH 41: The Mustangs held off the Pilgrims in a 2A WIC game.
Easton Bunnell led Melba with 14 points and 12 rebounds.
Tony Ray led the Pilgrims with 12 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NEW PLYMOUTH 46, ONTARIO (ORE.) 26: The Pilgrims ran away from the Tigers in a nonleague game.
HOCKEY
STEELHEADS EARN POINT IN LOSS: Kansas City topped Idaho 2-1 in a shootout in Independence, Missouri.
Anthony Nellis scored for the Steelheads (24-14-7).