Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Northwest Nazarene men's soccer team won a thrilling match against UC Colorado Springs 1-0 Thursday in Billings, Montana.

The victory came in the final seconds. In the 90th minute, Jake Levine received a pass from Jukas Juodkunaitis on the offensive third. Levine took a shot on goal and the ball misdirected off a Mountain Lion defender to end up in the back of the net with 12 seconds remaining.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments