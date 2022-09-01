...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT SUNDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
The Northwest Nazarene men's soccer team won a thrilling match against UC Colorado Springs 1-0 Thursday in Billings, Montana.
The victory came in the final seconds. In the 90th minute, Jake Levine received a pass from Jukas Juodkunaitis on the offensive third. Levine took a shot on goal and the ball misdirected off a Mountain Lion defender to end up in the back of the net with 12 seconds remaining.
The Nighthawks had 11 shots, seven on goal. It was the 25th goal of Levine's career, and he's just the third NNU player to do so. It brings him within a goal of second place and just three shy of the program record.
NNU remains in Billings and will play Colorado State University Pueblo on Saturday.
VOLLEYBALL
NIGHTHAWKS SWEEP: Northwest Nazarene kept its strong start to the season, rolling to a 25-21, 25-22, 25-16 win over Academy of the Art at Rohnert Park, California.
Leading 10-9 in the third set, the Nighthawks tallied six straight points and never looked back.
Natalie Sullivan had 10 kills, nine digs and four blocks to lead NNU (4-1). Anna Gable hit .583 with seven kills and no errors.
It's NNU's best start since 2017.
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS SOCCER
TIMBERLINE 7, KUNA 0: The Wolves (7-0-1, 4-0-0) cruised past the Kavemen in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference match.
Zayne Davis and Kai Hatten each had two goals while Zach Taylor, Quintin Boggs and Beltran Espasandin each scored.
BISHOP KELLY 6, COLUMBIA 0: The Knights had no difficulties in the 4A Southern Idaho Conference match.
Andrew Nguyen led Bishop Kelly (3-2-1. 2-1-1) with two goals and two assists. Landan Schweiger, Cameron Wind, Diego Nava, Brayden Thomas and Cole Malvick also scored.
VALLIVUE 3, RIDGEVUE 1: The Falcons (4-1-1, 2-0-1) held off the Warhawks (3-2-1, 2-1-2) in a 4A SIC match.