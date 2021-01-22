The Northwest Nazarene men’s basketball team collected its second straight win over visiting Western New Mexico on Friday.
The Nighthawks pulled away from a four-point halftime lead to knock off the Mustangs 69-54 in a nonconference game.
NNU (5-1) outscored Western New Mexico 43-32 in the second half.
Ezekiel Alley led the Nighthawks with 15 points, James Nelson had 12 and five rebounds and Sam Roth added 11 points and five rebounds.
The teams meet again tonight at 6 to conclude a three-game series.
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
EAGLE 59, MOUNTAIN VIEW 38: The Mustangs (5-3, 4-0) moved to the top of the 5A Southern Idaho Conference with the win over the Mavericks (4-6, 2-3).
Jason Janish made 10 of 13 shots from the field to finish with 22 points to lead Eagle. Donovan Jones had 16 points and eight rebounds.
RIDGEVUE 52, EMMETT 35: The Warhawks (2-9, 2-5) outscored the Huskies 28-12 in the second half of the 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Nathan Rice led Ridgevue with 14 points and five rebounds and Brady Adams added 11 points.
Davis McCann had 12 points and seven rebounds to lead Emmett (4-9, 0-7).
MELBA 76, VISION CHARTER 28: The Mustangs handled the Golden Eagles in a 2A WIC game.
Joe Reiber led Melba with 16 points and 11 rebounds, Josh Leavitt had 13 points and six assists and Henry Clark and Dillon Stosich each had 12 points.
Ryan McKay led Vision Charter with 13 points.
COLE VALLEY 51, MARSING 40: The Chargers got past the Huskies in a 2A WIC game.
Jacob Ankeny led Marsing with 16 points, 11 rebounds and five blocked shots.
AMBROSE 65, COMPASS CHARTER 36: The Archers (12-1, 7-1) ran away from the Aviators in a 2A WIC game.
Hudson Hughes led Ambrose with 21 points and Ben Blythe added 17.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MOUNTAIN VIEW 71, KUNA 35: The Mavericks outscored the Kavemen 46-21 over the second and third quarters in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Naya Ojukwu scored 35 points on 17-of-21 shooting and had eight rebounds to lead the Mavericks (12-1, 5-1), Nia Williams had 12 points and Trinity Slocum added 11 points, eight steals and seven assists.
Darbi Avery led Kuna with 12 points and six rebounds.
BOISE 53, EAGLE 45: The Brave held off the Mustangs in a 5A SIC game.
Avery Howell led Boise (5-1, 5-1) with 14 points and Ava Oakland and Ella Nelson had 11 each.
MERIDIAN 54, ROCKY MOUNTAIN 46: The Warriors (12-2, 6-0) topped the Grizzlies in a 5A SIC game.
Jaleesa Lawrence led Meridian with 21 points
NAMPA 57, EMMETT 45: The Bulldogs (9-2, 4-1) rebounded from a slow start to top the Huskies in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Piper Curry led Nampa with 19 points, Audrah Radford had 14 points, 11 rebounds and five assits and Ashlyn Nichols added 11 points, 13 rebounds and three blocked shots.
Jazzy Jenkins led Emmett with 11 points and five rebounds.
MIDDLETON 58, BISHOP KELLY 40: The Vikings (10-1, 8-0) downed the Knights (7-5, 7-2) in a 4A SIC game.
Payton Hymas led Middleton with 15 points. Addie Hiler led Bishop Kelly with 13.
COLUMBIA 51, RIDGEVUE 25: The Wildcats (5-6, 4-1) cruised past the Warhawks in a 4A SIC game.
Sage Myers led Columbia with 13 points and six rebounds, Maggie Mills had 12 points and 13 rebounds and Mia Nottingham added 11 points, sevens rebounds, seven steals and three assists.
PARMA 56, HOMEDALE 32: The Panthers were too much for the Trojans in a Snake River Valley game.
Grace Jackson led Parma with 24 points, 11 rebounds and five steals, Austyn Harris had 13 points and eight rebounds and Brooke Johnson added eight rebounds and four blocked shots.
Jacy Parker led Homedale with 10 points.
RIMROCK 56, LIBERTY CHARTER 42: The Raiders got out to a hot start to handle the Patriots.
Madison Hodnett led the Patriots with 11 points and seven rebounds.