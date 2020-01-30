The Northwest Nazarene men's basketball team continued its hot streak Thursday.
The Nighthawks handled visiting Western Washington University 87-64 in a Great Northwest Athletic Conference game.
It was NNU's sixth straight victory.
NNU (10-6 overall, 7-4 GNAC) led 46-23 at halftime.
Jayden Bezzant led NNU with 20 points, five assists and three steals, Olamilekan Adetunji had 18 points and 14 rebounds and George Reidy scored 11 points.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
PAIR OF FROSH LED NNU: Freshmen Hayley Hanson and Emma Clark led Northwest Nazarene past visiting Montana State Billings 80-72 in a Great Northwest Athletic Conference game.
The pair played solid defense. It was the fourth straight conference win by the Nighthawks (15-5, 10-2).
Marina Valles led NNU with 21 points, seven assists, four rebounds and three steals.
SOFTBALL
YOTES SPLIT DOUBLEHEADER: College of Idaho opened the season splitting in Surprise, Arizona.
The Yotes set a school record for runs in a season opener, winning 13-5 over Park University Gilbert before falling 6-5 to Ottawa University Arizona.
Martha Tooley had four hits in the opener. She hit a homer in the first inning of the opener.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MOUNTAIN VIEW 44, EAGLE 28: The Mavericks (18-2, 16-2) clinched the 5A Southern Idaho Conference title with the win over the Mustangs.
Laila Saenz led Mountain View with 17 points.
Elise Boockholdt led Eagle (13-8, 10-8) with 11 points.
TIMBERLINE 52, BORAH 33: The Wolves outscored the Lions 27-14 in the final two quarters in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Avan Ranson led Timberline with 18 points and Sophie Glancy added 12 and six rebounds.
Abby Rwedder and Jayden McNeal each scored 10 points for Borah.
MELBA 85, MARSING 31: The Mustangs didn't have any difficulty in the win over the Huskies in the 2A Western Idaho Conference game.
Jordan Dayley led Melba with 26 points, Kortney Trappett had 16 to go with eight rebounds and four assists and Kate Clark had 12 points and five steals.
Autumn Bennett led Marsing with 13 points.
NEW PLYMOUTH 52, McCALL-DONNELLY 33: The Pilgrims handled the Vandals in a 2A WIC game.
Alyssa Christenson led New Plymouth with 17 points and Denisse Pelayo had 13.
LIBERTY CHARTER 44, RIVERSTONE 19: The Patriots jumped out to a 20-2 lead in the win over the Otters in league play.
Marison Hodnett led Liberty Charter with 21 points on 9-of-11 shooting from the field to go with eight rebounds.
BOYS BASKETBALL
EAGLE 71, CAPITAL 53: The Mustangs eased to the win over the Eagles in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Tanner Hayhurst led Eagle with 30 points, 10 rebounds and four assits, Jordan Kemp added 19 points and seven rebounds and Jaden Carter had 14 points.
Nate Cherry led Capital with 14 points, Jonah Blackham had 13 and Aiden Fox had eight assists.
VALLIVUE 48, NAMPA 46: The Falcons held off the Bulldogs in the 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Trace Harrison led Vallivue with 10 points.
MIDDLETON 57, RIDGEVUE 48: The Vikings held off the Warhawks in a 4A SIC game.
Tyler Medaris led Middleton with 21 points and Sy Eaton added 11 with five rebounds.
Mathew Flake led Ridgevue with 18 points.
KUNA 62, CALDWELL 33: The Kavemen outscored the Cougars 31-11 in the second half in the 4A SIC game.
Sean Austin led Kuna with 25 points and 11 rebounds and Will Hilderbrand added 15 points.
FRUITLAND 79, PAYETTE 26: The Grizzlies led 52-17 by halftime over the Pirates in the Snake River Valley game.
Pri Weatherall led Fruitland with 13 points and Hyrum Lindsey and Nolan Bower each had 12.
HOMEDALE 54, PARMA 38: The Trojans led 28-18 by halftime and eased to the win over the Panthers in a SRV game.
Jaxon Dines led Homedale with 16 points and Nelson Lomeli added 13.
Joe Shaw and Kyle Powers each scored 11 points for Parma.
LIBERTY CHARTER 64, RIVERSTONE 50: The Patriots outscored the Otters 33-14 in the final quarter in the league game.
Connor Gardner led the Patriots with 23 points, including 11 of 11 from the free-throw line. Alex Bistriceanu added 16.
OAKLEY 60, WILDER 42: The Hornets topped the Wildcats in a nonleague game.