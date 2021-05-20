The Northwest Nazarene baseball team had a solid start in the GNAC best-of-three series.
The Nighthawks handled visiting Central Washington 8-2. The teams turn around and play today at noon. If a third game is needed, it would follow at 3:30.
Save single runs by CWU (16-13) in the fourth and fifth innings, NNU (30-7) was never threatened. The Nighthawks scored twice in the second, once in the fourth and added three runs in the sixth for a 6-2 lead.
NNU pitcher Kyle Ethridge (6-2) pitched seven of the nine innings, allowing just three hits to go with seven strikeouts and no walks. Blake McFadden pitched two scoreless innings.
John Gonzalez led NNU offensively, going 2 for 4 with three RBI and a homer. Walker Moore was 3 for 4 with two RBI.
SOFTBALL
Northwest Nazarene fell to Biola University 4-3 and then lost to Concordia Irvine 9-0 as the Nighthawks’ historic season concluded.
Pitcher Sidney Booth allowed four runs on five hits with six strikeouts against Biola.
The Eagles of Concordia Irvine jumped on NNU (31-14) for six runs in the second, and the Nighthawks couldn’t recover.