The Northwest Nazarene men's basketball team hit 16 3-pointers and bounced back from their first loss of the season, beating Biola 90-81 on Saturday.
Ezekiel Alley was 7 for 11 from 3-point range and led the Nighthawks with 23 points as Northwest Nazarene (3-1) was 16 for 35 as a team a night after going 4 for 21 in a loss to Point Loma.
Northwest Nazarene started pulling away in the final minute of the first half, as Jaylen Fox hit a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 49-43 before Alley hit another 3 in the closing seconds to give the Nighthawks a 9-point lead going into the half.
The Eagles were unable to get it any closer than that in the second half as the Nighthawks led by as much as 85-65 before Biola closed the gap back down to 9 in the final five minutes.
George Reidy had 19 points for Northwest Nazarene, while James Nelson scored 11. Kobe Terashima had 10 assists and seven rebounds, both team high for the Nighthawks.
Northwest Nazarene will play in its home opener on Thursday against Western New Mexico.
NNU Women drop another close game
For the second straight day, the Northwest Nazarene women's basketball team came up just short as the Nighthawks dropped a 64-60 game to Biola.
The Nighthawks (0-3) had a chance for a game-tying 3-pointer in the closing seconds, but Biola's Aysia Johnson came up with a steal in the closing seconds and hit one of two free throws to secure the victory.
Nayalam Thabach led Northwest Nazarene with 14 points, including two on free throws with 22 seconds left that closed the Eagles' lead to 61-60, while Erin Jenkins finished with 13 points. Freshman Teagan Thurman picked up her second double double in three games, scoring 10 points and pulling down 10 rebounds.
The Nighthawks will wrap up their California road trip with a game at Fresno Pacific on Monday.