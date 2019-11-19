Jaleesa Lawrence recorded 18 points, as the Meridian High School girls basketball team upset Mountain View 59-53 Tuesday night in 5A Southern Idaho Conference action.
The Mavericks (2-1, 0-1 5A SIC), with nine starters back from last year’s state championship runner-up team, are considered one of the league and state favorites. But they let an 11-point halftime lead slip away in the second half to the Warriors (1-1, 1-1). Gracie Kolka had 12 points for Meridian in the win.
BOISE 54, BORAH 40: Peyton McFarland netted 20 points, while Allie Guerricabeitia added 12, as the Brave (2-1, 1-0 5A SIC) won their conference opener.
Maggie Sawyer had 11 points for the Lions (1-1, 1-1) in the loss.
NAMPA 54, RIDGEVUE 36: Madison Oswald and Audrah Radford both had 11 points and five rebounds, as the Bulldogs (1-1, 1-0 4A SIC) picked up their first win of the season in 4A Southern Idaho Conference play.
MIDDLETON 58, EMMETT 30: Payton Hymas notched 16 points and Ashley Campbell also reached double figures with 11, as the Vikings (1-0, 1-0) won their season opener in 4A SIC action.
KUNA 49, VALLIVUE 34: Miaja Mills bagged 15 points and six rebounds, while Alexis Haws chipped in with 11 points along with five rebounds, as Kuna (2-0, 1-0 4A SIC) won their league opener.
Jasmyne Boles put up a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Falcons (0-1, 0-1) in the loss.
PARMA 60, COLE VALLEY CHRISTIAN 52: Grace Jackson scored 20 points to go with seven boards, as the Panthers (1-0) won their season opener.
Adyson and Austyn Harris also reached double figures in scoring. Adyson had 19 points, while Austyn was close behind with 18.
MELBA 73, HOMEDALE 19: Kate Clark logged 25 points, five rebounds and six steals for the Mustangs (2-0) in a nonconference win.
College
NNU’S VALENTINI NAMED GNAC NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Northwest Nazarene sophomore Lorenzo Valentini was named the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Men’s Soccer Newcomer of the Year,
Valentini, a sophomore from Saarbrucken, Germany, was an anchor on the backline for the Nighthawks all season. He started all 17 games he played in, recording the second most minutes on the team with 1,555. He was second on the team in points and goals scored, finishing with five goals and 11 points.
Valentini was also named to the first team. Junior forward Jake Levine made the second team for the second consecutive year, while sophomore defender Braeden Anderson, sophomore goalkeeper Alex Nadermann and freshman goalkeeper Sawyer Price were all named honorable mention.