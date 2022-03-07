A long season that included more downs than ups and a lot of growing concluded Sunday for the Boise State women’s basketball team.
Boise State’s season ended in a 65-56 loss to Air Force in a Mountain West Tournament first-round game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.
Anna Ostlie scored a team-high 15 points for the Broncos. Elodie Lalotte recorded her ninth double-double of the season with 10 points and a game-high 11 rebounds and Mary Kay Naro added 11 points.
“We were on our heels early, but battled back,” Boise State coach Gordy Presnell said. “Our youth was on display in the first three or four minutes and then we got it down to two with about seven minutes to play before having some turnover issues. I thought the key to the game was (San Diego State’s) guard play.”
The 10th-seeded Broncos (8-21) fell behind 12-2 and trailed 19-13 at the end of the first quarter. Boise State clamped down defensively in the second quarter as they held the seventh-seeded Aztecs (15-15) to 21 percent shooting from the floor and closed to within 25-23 at intermission.
Boise State took their first lead since 2-0 at the 8:27 mark of the third quarter when Dominique Leonidas knocked down a jumper for a 27-26 advantage.
San Diego State responded with a 14-4 run to go back on top 40-31 with 2:13 left in the period. Jayda Clark made a driving layup on Boise State’s next possession and Naro scored five-consecutive points to pull the Broncos within 40-38 and they trailed 42-38 with 10 minutes to play.
The Aztecs held a 50-47 lead with 4:36 remaining before going on a 9-0 run to put the game away.
NNU DANCING
The Northwest Nazarene women's basketball team didn’t go as far as it planned to at the GNAC Tournament, but the Nighthawks are still dancing.
NNU learned Sunday it earned an NCAA Division II Tournament at-large berth.
For a fourth straight full season (excluding the Pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season), NNU will head to the West Regional. The Nighthawks received the No. 7 seed, and will play GNAC rival and No. 2 seed Central Washington in the first round on Friday at host and top seed Cal Stat East Bay in Hayward, California.
Cal State East Bay won the CCAA title and earned top billing in the West.
Two other GNAC teams will be at the West Regional: No. 3 Western Washington and No. 6No. 6 Alaska Anchorage.
The Nighthawks were defeated by Montana State Billings in the GNAC Tournament quarterfinals last Thursday, but their overall GNAC and nonconference resumé was good enough to get the attention of the voters and earn the at-large berth.
NNU enters the regional with an 18-9 overall record.