Austin Clough won the boys 4A District III cross country title on Thursday, helping the Bishop Kelly boys team win the title and the Knights sweep both boys and girls titles.

Clough, who won three district titles during the track and field season in the spring, ran a time of 16 minutes, 1.95 seconds to beat Vallivue’s Samuel Fish in the 5,000-meter race by nearly 15 seconds.

