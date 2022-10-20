Austin Clough won the boys 4A District III cross country title on Thursday, helping the Bishop Kelly boys team win the title and the Knights sweep both boys and girls titles.
Clough, who won three district titles during the track and field season in the spring, ran a time of 16 minutes, 1.95 seconds to beat Vallivue’s Samuel Fish in the 5,000-meter race by nearly 15 seconds.
Bishop Kelly got a fourth-place finish from Kevin Corrigan, a fifth-place finish from Jack Tobin, sixth from Isaac Edwards and seventh from Liam Durcan to finish with 23 team points.
The Knights also got top-ten finishes from Charlie Goss and Louis Grant, who did not record points despite their finishes.
On the girls side, Bishop Kelly tied with Skyview with 32 team points among their top-five finishers, but the Knights won the tiebreaker with their sixth runner, Mary Higgins, finishing 14th, three spots ahead of Skyview’s sixth runner.
Skyview did get an individual girls title from Abigail Krzemien, who finished in 20:14.34, more than 10 seconds ahead of Bishop Kelly’s Zoey Stauffer, who was second.
VOLLEYBALL
EAGLE CLAIMS DISTRICT TITLE: Eagle beat Timberline 24-26, 25-21, 25-16, 25-17 to win the 5A District III championship.
Delaney Bub and Avery Hassman both finished with 16 kills for the Mustangs, while Madi Hauskins had 13 kills. Rhys Layton had 43 assists to go with five aces.
FOOTBALL
OWYHEE 48, TIMBERLINE 7: Tanner Cope ran for 109 yards and three touchdowns, while Kade Martin threw for three more scores as Owyhee won in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference crossover game.
The Storm (5-4) strengthened their case for one of the two at-large berth to the 5A State Playoffs with the win.
According to IdahoSports.com, Owyhee will claim the first at-large bid if all the home teams in tonight’s SIC crossover games win.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
NNU WINS THIRD STRAIGHT: Natalie Sullivan recorded a double-double with 15 kills and 14 digs, while Olivia Wright finished with 13 kills as the Northwest Nazarene volleyball team swept Montana State-Billings 25-17, 25-17, 25-15 to win its third straight match.
Caroline McMahon had 12 digs for the Nighthawks (15-5, 8-4 GNAC).