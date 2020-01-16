NAMPA — With the game on the line, Northwest Nazarene women’s basketball coach Steve Steele said his first play called was a couple of screens to run time off the clock and set Marina Valles up for a potential game-winning basket.
But he didn’t like the positioning the Nighthawks had coming out the timeout and changed the play.
Fortunately for NNU, the second option was also to Valles.
The senior drove to the basket and sank a layup with seven seconds left, and Northwest Nazarene’s defense came through on the other end of the court, giving the Nighthawks a 85-84 win against Simon Fraser on Thursday at Johnson Sports Center.
“We were trying to spread out and attack to get a foul or get a basket,” said Valles. “It just happened to go in.”
The win gave the Nighthawks (11-4, 6-1 GNAC) sole possession of second place in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference as well as a bounce back win after suffering their first conference loss last Saturday, 73-58, in a road game against league-leader Alaska Anchorage.
“I think it means a lot to win a really close one,” Steele said. “Sometimes if you win it easy you don’t learn. We’ve got a lot of stuff to learn from today. We’re still trying to learn from what we did at Anchorage. Emotionally, it’s nice to win, but I want to make sure we’re learning as we move along because we’re very, very young and we need to continue to get better.”
Valles did a little bit of everything. She finished with 20 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals. McKenna Emerson had 14 points. All 11 Nighthawks who played scored points in the first half as Northwest Nazarene took a 49-48 lead into halftime.
The Nighthawks opened the third quarter on a 12-2 run, with Valles starting things with a three-point play. Then after coming down with a defensive rebound, Valles found Erin Jenkins open on the other end of the court for a fast break bucket.
Emerson hit a 3-pointer to give the Nighthawks a 61-50 lead with 6:33 left in the third quarter.
“Our energy got up,” Emerson said about the start of the second half. “We believed in each other.”
The Nighthawks led by as much as 14 points after Zoe Wessels hit two free throws to make it 66-52 with 3:29 left in the third, but Simon Fraser (10-7, 5-2) started climbing back.
A 9-0 run by the Clan between the third and fourth quarters cut the Nighthawks’ lead to 70-67. Simon Fraser tied the game at 72-72 on a jump shot by Claudia Hart with 7:21 to go.
“We just had to believe in each other and trust in each other,” said Emerson. “Trust in the process and know that it will come together, which it did.”
Baskets by Valles, Avery Albrecht and Emerson gave the Nighthawks a 6-0 run to retake the lead, but the Clan had one last push in them.
Jessica Jones hit a 3-pointer for Simon Fraser with 31 seconds left, cutting the lead to 82-81. Valles hit one of two free throws to make it a two-point game.
With 14 seconds left, Tayler Drynan drove for a layup, drew a foul and hit the basket. She hit the ensuing free throw to give Simon Fraser its first lead since midway through the second quarter, 84-83.
Valles did the rest.
“We play offense and defense without looking at the scoreboard, except when we need to,” Valles said. “We were up and we weren’t freaking out just because we were up and when we were down we weren’t freaking out because we were down.”
Kendal Sands had a shot under the basket for Simon Fraser with under a second left, but it didn’t go in.
“After losing last weekend, it was important to come back here and win,” said Emerson. “Especially being back at home, that also added to the factor.”
NNU MEN PICK UP SECOND WIN IN A ROW
Just a week ago, Northwest Nazarene desperately needed a win to turn its season around.
Now the Nighthawks find themselves back in postseason position.
Ezekiel Elliott had 22 points, his second straight 20-game performance, as Northwest Nazarene beat Alaska 83-75 for its second win in a row.
“We’ve got a pretty mature group,” Northwest Nazarene coach Paul Rush said. “They knew we were better than what our record was in the beginning of the season. They knew what we needed to work on and bought in on working on it. They’re a mature group that handled it pretty well.”
With the win the Nighthawks (6-6, 3-4) move into a tie for sixth in the GNAC standings. The top six teams in the league at the end of the season qualify for the conference tournament.
he Nighthawks, who led the entire second half, started pulling away with about 10 minutes left on the clock. Sam Roth made a layup to extend NNU’s lead to 52-46, sparking a 16-5 run capped by an Alley jumper with five minutes on the clock to give the Nighthawks a 66-51 lead.
George Reidy scored 16 points for Northwest Nazarene, while Adalberto Diaz finished with 13.
GNAC scoring leader Shadeed Shabazz had 30 points for the Nanooks (5-10, 4-3).