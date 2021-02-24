SEATTLE — When Nyalam Thabach and Lydia Nieto announced they were transferring to Northwest Nazarene University, the COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing.
So, it was of little surprise that their 2020-21 basketball season could be disrupted.
The level of disruption, though, has been something neither Boise basketball product could have imagined.
“This season has been very stressful,” said Thabach, a 2019 graduate of Borah High and a transfer from UC Santa Barbara. “The unknown really bothers me. I like to have things set in stone, so knowing that games can be canceled because of COVID or even this winter storm that happened ... it adds a lot of stress to the plate.”
The Nighthawks had a game against the College of Idaho canceled at the last minute because of COVID. They also had a pair of games at Saint Martin’s in Lacey, Washington, canceled because of a snowstorm, and a game against Eastern Oregon was moved multiple times.
“We are practicing hard every day for our full two hours and we know that we are doing the work to get ready for these games,” said Nieto, a 2018 graduate of Bishop Kelly and transfer from Azusa Pacific, “and it’s that feeling of getting your hopes up only to get let down over and over again.
“It’s sad that we have gotten used to that feeling.”
The uncertainty over the games being played isn’t the only stressor added this season. The games don’t even necessarily feel like real games. Not only are there no fans at most of the games, but the setup of the gym, the travel to get there and everything in between is different from a normal season.
“Every place you go, they handle it differently,” NNU head coach Steve Steele said. “(At Seattle Pacific), we sat on the opposite side of the court from where we normally sit. Some places have us sit on the same side as the scorer’s table, some places have the scorer’s table split in half and on opposite sides.
“Even talking to refs is different. I got (a technical) and I wasn’t even the one on the ref. There is confusion because you can’t read facial expressions because of the masks.”
The pandemic has also made it so the Nighthawks can’t do normal activities, or even have dinner together on the road.
“It is a different atmosphere because we are still trying to build relationships and that is hard when you don’t get to go out and do team-building or team retreats,” NNU junior Erin Jenkins said.
One thing that has helped has been long bus trips, which would have been flights in a normal season.
“I like that this season because we get to spend a lot of time with each other,” Nieto said. “I think even though the year is hard with COVID, I like the traveling more for sure.”
The Nighthawks have struggled their way to a losing record this season, but with only two returning juniors and no seniors, this was to be expected.
NNU has also suffered a spate of injuries, as sophomore Emma Clark, from Melba, tore her ACL during fall practice, and Nieto hurt her ankle and will require surgery, knocking her out for the season.
Despite the struggles on the court and the injuries, the team feels like it is gaining valuable experience for the next few seasons. The NCAA granted waivers to all players allowing this season to not count against their eligibility, which means this group can potentially be together another three seasons.
“I feel like this is a trial run,” Thabach said. “It is really important that we are able to take advantage of this opportunity, especially knowing that there are teams in our conference that weren’t able to have this opportunity, let alone even practice.
“I think that gives us an advantage over other teams.”
Even if it isn’t exactly how Thabach and Nieto drew it up when they transferred to Nampa last year.