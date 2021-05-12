The Homedale baseball team’s offense came alive at the right time Wednesday.
Second-seeded Homedale scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning to top No. 1-seeded Fruitland 6-1 in the 3A District III Tournament championship game.
Both Homedale (15-11) and Fruitland (17-9) advance to state.
D’Orr Packer singled in the go-ahead run in the seventh. Pitcher Tommy Muir went 6 2/3 innings, limiting Fruitland to three hits. Beeg Hockenhull had two RBI.
Landen Mendive led Fruitland, going 2 for 4.
SKYVIEW 12, BORAH 0, 5 INNINGS: The Hawks (17-8-1) scored nine runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to blank the Lions (11-10) in a 5A District III loser-out game that was called early because of the 10-run rule.
Hawks pitchere Dylan Gonzalez threw a three-hitter. TerRyck Pennington went 2 for 2 with two RBI and Jaysen Bernal was 2 for 3 with two RBI.
Skyview and Kuna meet today at 4 p.m. at Capital High in a loser-out game. The winner advances to a play-in game to decide a state berth Saturday.
KUNA 10, MERIDIAN 1: The Kavemen (11-13) scored four runs in the first and never looked back in the 5A District III Tournament loser-out game.
Kason O’Neil went 3 for 3 with two RBI and Zac Rackham was 3 for 3 with two RBI and three runs scored.
SOFTBALL
EAGLE 6, BORAH 5: The Mustangs (19-8) opened a 6-1 lead before holding off the Lions (16-12) to earn a berth to state in the 5A District III Tournament.
Mustangs pitcher Lizzy Tommasini struck out 10. Hillary Victor had a homer and four RBI.
TIMBERLINE 5, SKYVIEW 2: The Wolves (17-8) earned a state berth in the win over the Hawks (18-7) in a 5A District III Tournament game.
The Wolves scored three runs in the first inning. Pitcher Amber Thornton did the rest, limited Skyview to three hits and striking out nine.
Skyview meets Borah today at 5 p.m. at Meridian High in a loser-out game. The winner advances to a state play-in game Saturday to decide a state berth.
WEISER 11, PAYETTE 7: EagleThe Wolverines (15-14) held off the Pirates (20-5) in a 3A District III Tournament loser-out game.
The Wolverines advance to a play-in game Saturday to decide a state berth.