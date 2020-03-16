The Great Northwest Athletics Conference has canceled all athletic competition for the rest of the school year, ending all spring sports seasons for Northwest Nazarene and effectively ending any hope of spring college sports returning to the Treasure Valley this year.
The College of Idaho and Boise State canceled their spring sports seasons last week, while the GNAC suspended its seasons indefinitely. A unanimous decision among the conference's 11 institutions was made Monday to extend the suspension through the season due to COVID-19 concerns.
“Our greatest concern is for the health and welfare of everyone within the GNAC as well as that of the communities that our institutions are a part of,” GNAC commissioner Dave Haglund said in a statement. “This was not an easy decision, but with the continuously changing nature of the situation, it is the right decision to protect the health of everyone involved. We feel bad for our student-athletes who are seeing their seasons, and in some cases their athletic careers, come to an abrupt halt. Their hard work and sacrifice inspire us all.”
In addition to canceling competition, the conference suspended all countable-athletics related activities through June 30.
The Nighthawks had begun baseball, softball and spring golf seasons, and had been scheduled to begin their outdoor track and field seasons on Saturday before the season was postponed.
On Friday, the NCAA Division II Administrative Committee adopted emergency legislation that allowed student-athletes whose seasons were canceled to self-apply for another season of eligibility.