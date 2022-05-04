NAMPA — Midway through her college career, Ivy Hommel changed her approach at the plate, and changed the way opposing pitchers have to face her.
That’s not the only change the Northwest Nazarene softball senior has been a part of during her time in Nampa. Over her five-year career, Hommel has helped change the expectations of the program as one that is a consistent GNAC title contender.
“She’s doing what the team needs, and she does that every year,” said Northwest Nazarene coach Rich Wagner. “As far as her leaving her legacy, she’s the only three-time conference champion that we’ve ever had, that’s pretty impressive. She’s a winner, every single game she tries to find ways to scratch and claw so that we can win the game.”
As a freshman in 2018, Hommel became a late-season starter on a team which not only qualified for the GNAC Tournament for the first time in program history, but won a share of the league regular-season title to do so. The Nighthawks went on to win the conference tournament to earn their first NCAA Division II tournament bid.
Now, as the Kuna High graduate closes in on the final games of her college career, the Nighthawks have become a perennial conference power. What transpired during that historic freshman year is now the program expectation.
Northwest Nazarene (30-18) enters this weekend’s GNAC Tournament as the regular-season champions for the second year in a row. The Nighthawks will open the tournament with a game against No. 4 seed and tournament host Central Washington at 1:30 p.m. MDT Thursday in Ellensburg, Washington. Currently the No. 8 team in the Division II West Regional rankings, the Nighthawks are looking to get back to the NCAA Tournament for a third time in five years.
“It’s really been quite the journey,” said Hommel. “We’ve changed our culture and we're working hard. People who have been coming in are establishing that hard work culture. There’s always someone out there that wants to beat us, but we know if we focus on ourselves as a team, nothing can stop us.”
Hommel will wrap up her career with her name scattered across the program record books. She currently ranks second in runs scored (142), triples (7) and stolen bases (67), fourth in slugging percentage (.605) and RBIs (102), fifth in hits (167), home runs (23) and on-base percentage (.441) and sixth in batting average (.361) and doubles (30).
But for Hommel, her hitting prowess didn’t really begin until after her sophomore season, which ended early due to an injury. The Nighthawks were playing a March game at Simon Fraser. Hommel, who was playing at first base at the time, stretched across the baseline to make a play on a batted ball, and the runner ran through her arm, shattering Hommel’s elbow.
She came back in fall 2019, recovered from the injury, but knowing she had an uphill battle to continue making an impact on the field. Through her first two years in a Nighthawk uniform, Hommel was a .302 hitter, but had just seven doubles, two home runs and 19 RBIs to her name. Wanting to move up in the Northwest Nazarene lineup, she knew she needed to do more.
“I just knew after that injury had happened, I was going to grind,” said Hommel. “I was going to have to work hard to get back to what I was and to be better than I was. What I was performing like my freshman and sophomore year, I knew I could do more, I could do better for my teammates.”
So Hommel spent the fall working on her swing and her approach at the plate, both on campus and at a hitting facility in Garden City. Through the first 16 games of the 2020 season, Hommel was hitting .413 with three home runs and 12 RBIs before the COVID-19 pandemic ended her season in March for a second year in a row.
“I think her swing just transformed into it,” Wagner said about the offensive improvement. “She does a really good job of using the entire field. When you use the entire field like that, you create a lot of leverage. She’s just a great athlete, so when a ball comes inside, she’s able to turn on it really, really well.”
The pandemic did not slow Hommel’s momentum down, as she came back in 2021 with a huge year, hitting 10 home runs, leading the league in hits and doubles and setting a school record with 27 stolen bases.
Wagner said that those numbers likely would have won Hommel GNAC Player of the Year last season if not for teammate Brittany Genuardi, who was named West Region Player of the Year last season and is an assistant coach for the Nighthawks this season.
She has put up another strong year for the Nighthawks this season, entering the conference tournament with a .368 batting average, eight home runs and 35 RBIs. Over the past two seasons, she has hit 18 of her 23 career home runs and driven in 71 of her 102 RBIs.
Hommel admits that had she put in more work on her swing as a freshman and sophomore, her career numbers might be even more eye-popping. But as she concludes her playing career and gets ready to embark on a career as a physical education teacher — she has a job lined up in the fall at an elementary school in Carson City, Nevada — Hommel has no regrets on how everything turned out. After all, she’s helped lead the Nighthawks to their first three GNAC championships, their first two NCAA Tournament appearances, with a third trip in sight.
But what matters most to Hommel is the lifelong relationships she’s built and how she will be remembered as a Nighthawk.
“Wins or losses, it doesn’t matter, I just want to leave a legacy,” Hommel said. “I want my teammates to know I love them, it doesn’t matter what happens on the field, I’ll always be in their corner. If we’re going to win games, that’s amazing. I love winning, don’t get me wrong, I want to win with these girls and I want to win with my teammates. But even if that doesn’t happen, that’s OK. These are the last few games I’m going to play in my life. I might as well go out with a bang, love on my teammates, make sure they know they’re loved and leave a legacy if you work hard and love on your teammates, great things are going to happen.”