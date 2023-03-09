NAMPA — Going into his college career, Aaron Murphy said he wanted to play basketball somewhere where he wouldn’t just be known as 'Gabe’s little brother.' That immediately took Northwest Nazarene out of the question.
For years, Aaron and Gabe, separated by 17 months, played together on the same middle school and high school teams. Aaron said he wanted to go somewhere he could carve his own identity. It would be difficult to do that in Nampa, where Gabe was quickly becoming a fan favorite.
But after three years at UC Davis, Aaron decided the appeal of being reunited with Gabe was too great of an opportunity to pass up, so he decided to transfer to the school where he says his older brother is “the mayor.”
After a year in Nampa, perhaps there’s another position, like the sheriff, that Aaron can run for.
“There’s a ton of people that have come up to me and been like ‘I don’t know, I think your brother is my favorite Murphy,’” Gabe joked. “It’s really cool that he’s come into his own. He has his own personality, he has his own stuff going on, his own friends. It’s been really cool to be a part of it.”
With a personality to match Gabe's, Aaron has become another fan favorite for Northwest Nazarene this season. Each brother has played a critical role in getting the Nighthawks back to the NCAA Division II tournament.
Northwest Nazarene (15-14) will face Point Loma at 6 p.m. MST today in the opening round of the West Region Tournament in San Diego. It marks just the second time the Nighthawks have made the NCAA Division II tournament after going in 2021.
“Honestly, it’s been everything and more,” Aaron said about sharing a special season with his brother. “I’ve been trying to figure out the words to explain how ecstatic I am, but I really can’t find the words. This whole season has been such a magical ride, it’s been so wonderful to be here with Gabe.”
Both brothers have stepped up big in the post this season, with Gabe being second on the team with 11.5 points per game and leading the Nighthawks with 8.3 rebounds per game. Aaron has come off the bench, often in the place of his brother, and averaged 6.2 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. Both give the Nighthawks some size at forward, with Gabe listed as 6-feet, 9-inches and Aaron at 6-7. The also have the big personalities to match.
“They’re big personalities that bring great energy,” said Northwest Nazarene coach Paul Rush. “Obviously, late in the season there’s some more energy, but in the dog days and the grind of the season, it’s super important to have that kind of energy and enthusiasm showing up every day in practice.”
Gabe Murphy first came to Nampa from Tracy, California, in the fall of 2018. After redshirting his first season with the Nighthawks, he wasted little time introducing fans to his game. With the energy and enjoyment he showed when he stepped on to the court quickly, he endeared himself to fans.
Over the past five years he’s been a three-year starter and a big part of the Nighthawks’ two NCAA Tournament teams, both on and off the court.
“He has helped and continues to help shape our program,” Rush said. “Obviously culture is the way you do things with the way you show up every day and how you conduct yourself. Gabe has shaped our culture, just the way he does things is how we want guys approaching being a student on campus.”
The summer after Gabe committed with Northwest Nazarene, Aaron joined him on a visit to Nampa. Aaron remembers one of the coaches mentioning that they would love to have him, too, and Aaron admits to brushing the idea off at the time.
Aaron was getting a little more recruiting attention than Gabe had been, and had his sights set on playing Division I basketball. Plus, there was the worry that he’d be playing in his older brother’s shadow. So, the younger Murphy went to UC Davis.
After redshirting in 2020-21, he appeared in 38 games over the next two seasons, but was only averaging 9.1 minutes in those games. Unhappy with the situation, he decided he needed change.
“I was having constant discrepancies with the coaching staff and I never really fit in in all the years I was there,” Aaron said. “I finally had my fill of being disappointed and decided to transfer.”
Almost immediately Gabe went into recruiting mode, trying to convince both his brother and his coaches that they would be a good fit for each other.
“I knew he needed to be with a coaching staff and part of a family and community that actually cared about him as a person and more than a player,” Gabe said. “When I heard that he got an offer and committed I was ecstatic. It was a crazy day, it was one of those ‘where were you moments?’ It was awesome.”
Rush said that while Aaron was in the transfer portal, Gabe was in his office two or three times per day lobbying on Aaron’s behalf. But the coach said all that lobbying wasn’t necessary, as they also wanted to bring him to Nampa.
It took one official visit to Northwest Nazarene — where Aaron got to see more of the campus than the residence hall Gabe lived in and Johnson Sports Center — for Aaron to realize that was the place for him.
“I had only known Sutherland Hall and the gym,” Aaron said. “When I came here the first time, I was helping to move him out. But when I got here this last April and saw the whole campus, I was like ‘this is nice, I can do this.’”
During the later stages of this season, Aaron started really solidifying himself as an important piece of the Nighthawks’ bench. He had a season-high 16 points in Northwest Nazarene’s 54-38 win against Montana State-Billings in the March 3 semifinal of the GNAC Tournament.
“It’s been fantastic to get to play with him and watch him grow on the offense,” Gabe said. “Sometimes it’s hard when you’re the new player, you had a completely different system at your other school. But coming in and being able to learn day-to-day, week-to-week, month-to-month and having it all come to fruition has been awesome. Of course, I grew up with him, and it’s awesome to be here with him and share all these moments with him.”