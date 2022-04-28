NAMPA — Haden Keller had a surprise for his Northwest Nazarene baseball teammates upon returning to campus in the fall of 2020.
Toward the end of their first practice, the Nighthawks outfielder was taking batting practice with teammates when he decided to unleash what he had been working on during a summer spent back home in Nevada while riding out the COVID-19 pandemic.
Unbeknownst to teammates and coaches, the former high school pitcher had been working on refining his arm.
“We finished up hitting and I was like ‘hey, let me throw to you guys,’” Keller remembers. “They were like ‘no way,’ but I threw to them, they enjoyed it, thought I threw well and I had good stuff. Then the coaches heard about it and they were all for it from that point forward.”
Fast forward to the present and Keller has become a true triple threat for the Nighthawks. In his first season in the Northwest Nazarene starting pitching rotation, the senior has a 6-3 record in 11 starts, with a 3.20 earned run average. On April 9, he pitched a no-hitter against Central Washington, the second no-hitter thrown in Northwest Nazarene’s NCAA Division II history. In games where he isn’t on the mound, Keller is back in his familiar spot in right field, where he mans the long balls and makes sure opposing hitters don’t turn outfield hits into much more. At the plate, he’s leading the Nighthawks (25-19, 17-11 GNAC) with a .313 batting average and has five home runs this season.
“He’s about as all-around as it gets,” said Northwest Nazarene coach Joe Schaefer. “He’s a tremendous defender in the outfield, he’s one of the better pitchers in our league, he’s one of the better hitters in the league. He’s a good baserunner and he’s a great teammate.”
Keller will be on the mound Saturday for the third game of a four-game weekend series against Montana State-Billings, which begins with a doubleheader Friday at Elmore W. Vail Field. The Nighthawks enter this weekend ranked at No. 8 in the NCAA Division II Northwest Regional rankings and sit one game behind Western Oregon for the GNAC lead.
The Nighthawks are looking to get back into the NCAA Division II Tournament for the second time in program history. During their first trip last season, Northwest Nazarene advanced to the World Series.
“We just want to take the first thing first, and take the conference,” Keller said. “Hopefully we can take care of business this weekend, take care of business at the tournament and see where it goes from there.”
For Keller, these next few weeks will end a Northwest Nazarene career which has seen its shares of twists and turns. Originally coming to Nampa for the 2018 season, he transferred out after his freshman season and spent a year at Mendocino Community College in Ukiah, California.
Playing under a different coaching staff as a freshman, Keller said he didn’t have a good experience, causing him to look for other options. The following season, Northwest Nazarene's first under Schaefer, Keller returned for senior day to support his former teammates. It was at that point that Northwest Nazarene players suggested that Keller come back to Nampa and give the Nighthawks another try.
He spent the summer playing in a collegiate league in Alaska, but wasn’t getting the offers that he hoped to get. He said by the end of the summer his two options were to return to Nampa or play at the University of Texas-Tyler.
Texas-Tyler, Keller said, wasn't offering a scholarship and didn't really have a major he was interested in.
“It wasn’t until a week before school started that I started texting my buddies to give me a good rep with (assistant coach Matt) Hollod and Schaefer,” Keller said. “Next thing I know Hollod called me when I was in the middle of the Yukon Territory, driving back from Alaska.”
His first season back, the Nighthawks jumped out to a 9-7 start, including a 7-1 record in GNAC play before the season was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic. Keller returned to his home in Minden, Nevada, and started hitting practice with high school teammate Blake Murray, who is now playing for Montana State-Billings. With both wanting to see live pitching, they took turns throwing to each other. After a couple of throws to Murray, Keller realized he still had an effective arm.
Having not pitched since high school, he spent the rest of the summer trying to work on his pitches.
“I was playing around and thought maybe it was worth a shot again,” said Keller. “It was rough at the start. I think it’s honestly still a work in progress, it’s not anywhere close to where I want to be. But it’s been fun.”
Keller estimates that he was throwing four or five days a week and by the time he returned to Nampa in the fall he was confident enough in his arm to let the team know he was interested in taking a shot on the mound. His first time throwing in front of Schaefer and Hollod, the coaches knew they had something they could work with and develop.
They worked to get him ready for some time on the mound last season and Keller saw four relief appearances, where he pitched 3.2 innings, giving up three hits, three earned runs and struck out four batters while allowing two walks.
“He threw a little bit in the fall and showed some signs of some good things,” said Schaefer. “But he was still raw, he was still learning. He didn’t pitch a lot last year, we plugged him in a few times and you could tell the command wasn’t there yet, it just wasn’t polished. The stuff was really good, he could throw hard, he threw a great breaking ball, the changeup was great. He just couldn't command anything consistently. So, he got some work over the summer, came back this fall and has been one of our best guys.”
When Keller came back this fall after spending the summer pitching in Alaska, Schaefer said he saw a pitcher who looked “sharp,” one who had gained better control of his fastball without losing any velocity, and one whose breaking ball found a way to fool opposing batters better.
“He still walks guys more than any of our starting pitchers, but he gets more swings and misses pretty much than anyone on our pitching staff,” Schafer said. “You can get away with walking guys when you got the strikeout stuff.”
Keller was able to strike out 10 when he no-hit Central Washington in a 3-1 seven-inning win. But Keller doesn’t even point to that as his best outing of the season. For that, he looks to his next start, where Keller went nine innings, allowing four hits and striking out seven in a 5-2 win against Saint Martin’s.
“That was the first time I got to go that extended before,” said Keller. "That was really cool to go a full nine innings. It’s gotten better each time, I took a step backwards this last week (giving up four runs and being pulled in the first inning), but that’s what happens with anything you take a step back and two steps forward.”
With this being his fifth season of college ball, Keller’s career ends after the season is over. As the senior looks back at all the twists and turns his career has seen — one that took him away from Nampa for a year and caused him to find a newfound love for an old position — Keller can’t help but be thankful for how it all turned out.
“I couldn’t have asked for anything better,” he said. “I really didn’t think this was the place that I’d end up. I can’t express enough how good it’s been. I never would have guessed we would have done something as special as we did last year. I’m glad it worked out.”