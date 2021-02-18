Mary Kay Naro dished out a school-record 16 assists and visiting Boise State opened a two-game road series with an 87-69 win over Utah State, Thursday.
The 16 assists also set a Mountain West freshman record and are the most by any player in a Mountain West conference game.
The 87 points are a season-high in conference play for the Broncos (11-7, 8-7 MW). The loss was the 10t straight for the Aggies (4-14, 2-11).
Five Broncos scored in double figures, led by Jade Loville's game-high 20. The junior added a season-high 10 rebounds for her second-career double-double.
Freshman Alexis Mark notched her second double-double in three games with 16 points (tied for her season/career high) and 10 boards. Fellow freshman Anna Ostlie added a season/career-high 12 points off the bench.
Mallory McGwire (17 points) and Abby Muse (10 points) gave the Broncos four starters with 10-plus points.
Boise State seized control of the game early with 12-0 run to take a 14-3 lead. Naro's 3-point play with 1:24 remaining in the first half pushed the advantage to 45-26 and the Broncos led by 17 at the break.
Four points by Loville and a layup by Muse in the opening minute of the third quarter gave Boise State is largest lead of the night at 51-28.
The Aggies cut their deficit to 72-64 with 5:39 to play in the game, but Ostlie responded with three triples over a span of 2:07 to put help the Broncos squelch the comeback bid.
Boise State and Utah State meet again, Saturday at 2 p.m.