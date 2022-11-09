The young star came through again for the College of Idaho women’s soccer team Wednesday evening.
Gianna Yslava scored in the 75th minute to lift the 24th-ranked Yotes past Southern Oregon 1-0 in the Cascade Conference Tournament semifinals at Springfield, Oregon.
The win earned the Yotes a bid to the NAIA National Tournament.
The winning goal was assisted by Kaeden Hansen.
After a day off, College of Idaho (15-2-2) will take on top-seeded Northwest University (16-1-2) on Friday in the championship match.
The Yotes finished with 15 shots to Southern Oregon’s eight. They put the pressure on goalie Jessie Selby, forcing 10 saves before a shot went through.
It was a defensive battle in the first half, and the second half started the same way.
College of Idaho’s defense allowed just three shots in the second half, none of which was on target.
“Unreal performance,” Yotes coach Brian Smith said. “Every girl gave their heart and soul tonight. This was truly a full team and program win. Every Yote, past and present, can be proud. Now we get to set our sites on playing for the conference title. I have been in this journey for 19 years and have never seen a performance like tonight. This team is an honor to work with.”
BRONCOS SIGN EIGHT
Boise State added eight players as part of its 2023 recruiting class.
Half of the class is from the Treasure Valley. They are: midfielder Kaitlyn Slocum (Rocky Mountain); goalkeeper Molly McCabe (Borah); forward Asia Lawyer (Boise); defender Lexi Chatterton (Bishop Kelly).
“The 2023 class is an amazing class for us filled with so much talent that we feel like will be the future for Bronco Nation to see Boise State continue at the top of the Mountain West,” BSU coach Jim Thomas said. “There’s local talent, talent from the top teams in the country, and it’s a really star-studded group of players.”
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Boise State announced the signing of a junior college player.
Former New Plymouth standout Alyssa Christensen, the No. 3 junior college recruit according to girlsbasketballreport.com, joins the Broncos from College of Southern Idaho.
She averaged 8.1 points and 5.3 rebounds as a freshman in 2021-22 and the 6-foot-3 forward shot 45.6% from the field and 42.3% from 3-point range last season.
Christensen also was named to the National Junior College Athletic Association All-Academic first Team last season after posting a 4.0 grade-point average.
“She is an academic All-American and one of the top junior college players in the country,” BSU coach Gordy Presnell said. “She is a long, trail post that can space the floor.”
Said Christensen: “It has always been a dream of mine to play at Boise State, especially since it’s only an hour from home. The program has always been successful and the coaching staff is great. They have everything I need to improve not only as a student-athlete but as a person as well.”