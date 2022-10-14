Subscribe
Isabell Deville headed home a corner kick in the 56th minute, lifting No. 22-ranked College of Idaho past Oregon Tech 1-0 in a Cascade Conference match in Klamath Falls, Oregon.
The Yotes controlled the opening half. Forward Gianna Yslava created several opportunities, but Oregon Tech’s keeper made five saves.
College of Idaho outshot Oregon Tech 13-5.
MEN’S SOCCER
YOTES FALL: College of Idaho fell 3-2 to Oregon Tech in a Cascade Conference match in Klamath Falls, Oregon.
Cade O’Neil led Oregon Tech with his fourth multi-goal game, helping Oregon Tech from an early deficit.
Jeremy Guimbretiere scored first for College of Idaho.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.