Dillon Danner capped a seven-run eighth inning rally with a go-ahead two-run single, as College of Idaho opened the 2021 season with a wild 13-12 victory over Midland University at Gene Autry Park in Mesa, Arizona.
The Yotes trailed 7-1 after three innings and 10-2 after five, but added a single run in the sixth, three in the seventh and took the lead with their eighth inning outburst.
Tanner Leaf, Anthony Pannullo and Danner all had 2-run singles in the rally, with Luke Brewer getting the final six outs to earn the save.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
VIKINGS TOP YOTES: Portland State handled visiting College of Idaho 59-37.
Portland State took a 17-8 lead after the first quarter sparked by a 12-0 run.
Kiersten Rasmussen led the Yotes (3-8) with 10 points, four rebounds and two assists.
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
VICTORY CHARTER 56, WILDER 34: The Vipers were too much for the Wildcats.
Jasper Luce led Victory Charter with 18 points and 10 rebounds and Cortland Wood had 16 points and eight rebounds.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MIDDLETON 52, COLUMBIA 42: The league-leading Vikings (12-1, 10-0) held off the Wildcats (8-8, 7-3) in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Eli Robertson led Columbia with 16 points and Mia Nottingham had 12 and five rebounds.
BISHOP KELLY 55, EMMETT 41: The Knights cruised to the 4A SIC win over the Huskies.
Addie Hiler led the Knights with 16 points, four rebounds and three assists, Ali Chatterton had 13 points, seven rebounds and five steals and Anna Schmautz had nine points and three rebounds.
Jazzy Jenkins led Emmett with 18 points.
WRESTLING
EAGLE 48, CENTENNIAL 36: The Mustangs topped the Patriots in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference dual.
Reece Woods of Eagle needed just nine seconds for a pin at 220 pounds and Tanner Frothinger pinned in 37 seconds at 126.