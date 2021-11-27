The College of Idaho men’s basketball put together second half rally Saturday.
The Yotes, trailing 59-55, rallied to top visiting Montana Tech 69-68 in a nonconference game.
Johnny Radford hit a 3-pointer with 1:04 to play to put the Yotes (7-2) ahead to stay at 69-66.
The Yotes survived a last second 3-point shot.
Tyler Robinett led College of Idaho with 16 points and five rebounds; Johnny Radford had 14 points; and Drew Wyman, who hit some big second half shots, had 13 points and five rebounds. Derek Wadsworth had seven assists.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
BRONCOS LOSE: Wisconsin defeated Boise State 60-45 at the Rocky Mountain Hoops Classic in Boulder, Colorado.
“We have to be able to score the ball,” Boise State coach Gordy Presnell said. “If we score 38, 40, 45 points, it’s not going to cut it.”
Dominique Leonidas and Mary Kay Naro led the Broncos (1-4) with 10 points each.
The Broncos led 10-9 after the first quarter as Leonidas knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and Elodie Lalotte scored on a putback with 2.8 seconds left in the period.
In the second quarter, the lead changed hands three times before the Badgers (2-4) built an eight-point lead. Krista Hull’s layup with 5.5 seconds left in the first half cut the deficit to 27-21 at intermission.
Wisconsin led 48-36 after three quarters and it was 50-38 with 7:19 remaining when Lalotte fouled out with eight points and six rebounds. The Badgers scored the next six points and the Broncos did not make another field goal until Naro hit a baseline jumper with 3:48 remaining.
NIGHTHAWKS WIN: Northwest Nazarene dominated from start to finish, topping Concordia 75-62 in San Diego.
NNU (4-2) opened the game on a 14-5 run.
Nyalam Thabach and Teagan Thurman led the Nighthawks with 20 points each.
YOTES WIN: Sienna Riggle scored 13 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead College of Idaho to a 53-44 win over Simpson University at the 20th Best Western Caldwell Inn and Suites Classic.
The win snapped a three-game losing streak.
