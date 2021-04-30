The College of Idaho softball team picked up a sweep Friday afternoon.
The Yotes topped visiting Warner Pacific 10-3 and 10-2 in a Cascade Conference doubleheader at Symms Field.
The 23rd-ranked Yotes racked up 10 runs in the opener on 12 hits. Kaily Christensen had three hits and Katelyn Wilfert earned the win with 6 1/3 innings of scoreless and hitless pitching.
In the second game, Trystin Crofts went 3 for 4 with two RBI. Crofts equaled the career hits record with her 216th hit.
NIGHTHAWKS SWEEP: Northwest Nazarene topped Montana State-Billings 8-4 and 10-0 on the road in a GNAC doubleheader.
With the wins, NNU improved to 27-9 and 10-4. NNU moved closer to clinching the top seed to the GNAC Tournament.
In the first game, Ivy Hommel went 5 for 5 with two homers and five RBI.
In the second game, Maia McNicoll and Nicole Zuvela each went 3 for 4 with a RBI.
HIGH SCHOOL
SOFTBALL
BORAH 6, CENTENNIAL 3: The Lions built a 4-0 lead on their way to the 5A Southern Idaho Conference win.
Lions pitcher Megan Meracle struck out 10. Kiana Carr led the offense, going 2 for 4 with four RBI.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 4, KUNA 2: The Mavericks scored two runs in the fifth to hold off the Kavemen in a 5A SIC game.
Gracie Tentinger hit two homers and knocked in three runs for Mountain View.
TIMBERLINE 8, SKYVIEW 4: The Wolves broke a 4-4 tie with four runs in the top of the seventh in the 5A SIC game.
The Wolves took the lead on a Kimberlyn Wicker run-scoring single.
Kellyanne Coleman homered and knocked in three runs for Timberline and Tara Dittman homered twice.
EAGLE 23, BOISE 7, 5 INNINGS: The Mustangs scored 15 runs combined in the third and fourth innings in the 5A SIC game.
Sydney Pecoraro led Eagle with a homer, going 2 for 4 with five RBI. Brynna Gestrin went 3 for 3 with four RBI and a homer.
EMMETT 9, PARMA 2: The Huskies scored six runs in the fourth inning in the nonleague game.
Kylie Yanzuk had a homer and three RBI to lead Emmett.
BUHL 14-4, HOMEDALE 4-16: The Indians and Trojans split a nonleague doubleheader.
The Trojans opened a 10-0 lead in the second game behind 13 hits.
In the opener, Kenzie Miller and Amaia Aberasturi led Homedale with two RBI each.
NAMPA CHRISTIAN 8, VISION CHARTER 7: Payton Davy had a walk-off run-scoring single to lead the Trojans past the Golden Eagles in a Western Idaho Conference game.
Eden Dunstan paced the Trojans, going 4 for 4.
NEW PLYMOUTH 11, MELBA 10: The Pilgrims (12-8, 6-2) needed all of a seven-run lead to upset the previously unbeaten in league Mustangs (11-7, 7-1) in a WIC game.
Melba scored six runs in the sixth inning but came up short.
Kerissa Rup led New Plymouth, going 3 for 4 with three RBI.
Emma Zavala and Maya Bunnel each had two RBI for Melba.
BASEBALL
CENTENNIAL 8, KUNA 6: The Patriots scored six runs in the third and held off the Kavemen in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Ayric Robinson and Korey Elias each had two RBI to lead Centennial.
EAGLE 9, MERIDIAN 0: Spencer Warren allowed one hitter and struck out nine over five innings to lead the Mustangs past the Warriors in a 5A SIC game.
Ben Ford had two RBI for Eagle.
TIMBERLINE 12, BOISE 2, 6 INNINGS: The Wolves scored six runs in the sixth to end the 5A SIC game early.
Dylan Pike hit a homer and had four RBI to lead the Wolves.
COLE VALLEY 20, MARSING 6, 5 INNINGS: The Chargers scored 11 runs in the second in the Western Idaho Conference win.
David Mackinnon went 2 for 3 with four RBI and Matt Mallory and Caeden Johnston each had three RBI for Cole Valley.
MELBA 15, NEW PLYMOUTH 4, 5 INNINGS: The Mustangs scored 11 runs combined in the second and third innings in the WIC game.
Luke Aldrich, Diego Herrera and Parker Hansen each had two RBI and Robert Knight went 2 for 4 with three RBI for Melba.