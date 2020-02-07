The Boise State gymnastics team earned its highest scores of the season on vault and floor, but ultimately the Broncos fell in a Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference showdown at Utah State (195.675-193.850) Friday at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan.
Junior Gabriela Bouza claimed her third consecutive vault title, and tied for the meet high on bars with redshirt junior Maddi Nilson.
The Broncos scored 48.975 on floor and 48.850 on vault, their best event totals of the evening. But uncharacteristic performances on bars (48.275) and beam (47.750), where the team ranks 16th and 24th nationally, respectively, prevented the team from winning its first MRGC meet of the season.
Utah State (2-6, 1-4 MRGC) registered its highest score of the season, while the Broncos (2-4, 0-2 MRGC) posted their lowest score of the year.
Boise State started the evening on bars, its best event thus far in 2020. As they have done all season, the Broncos only put five individuals up against the Aggies. Unlike most of their previous performances however, they didn’t get the scores they had become accustomed to throughout the line-up, and ultimately trailed Utah State entering the second rotation.
SOFTBALL
NNU OFFENSE WAKES UP: A day after being stymied offensively, Northwest Nazarene busted out.
The Nighthawks hit seven home runs in win over Notre Dame du Namur 11-3 in five innings and Hawaii Hilo 8-5 at the Dixie State Courtyard Classic in St. George, Utah.
In the opener, Ivy Hommel hit a two-run homer in the first inning and Maia McNicoll capped the win with a three-run homer in the fifth.
In the second game. Hommel, Emma Mulligan, Madison Felter and Nicole Zuvela hit solo homers.
BRONCOS SWEEP: Boise State posted a 11-6 win over Santa Clara and downed UC Davis 9-3 in play at the NorCal Kickoff in Davis, California.
A seven-run second inning paced Boise State in the win over Santa Clara. Serena Huchingson hit a three-run homer.
BASEBALL
YOTES SPLIT: College of Idaho fell 3-1 to San Diego Christian before downing Baker (Kansas) 9-6.
Jonah Hultberg went a combined 5 for 9 in the two games for the Yotes.
BOYS BASKETBALL
TIMBERLINE 43, BOISE 42: The Wolves (8-12, 7-10) made most of a 24-15 lead in the first half hold up in the win over the Brave (12-8, 9-8) in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Jake Wessels and Nick Zenner led Timberline with 13 points and six rebounds each.
Vince McFarland led Boise with 14 points, five rebounds and three assists.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 73, CAPITAL 26: The Grizzlies (19-1, 17-0) cruised pasts the Eagles (3-16, 1-16) in a 5A SIC game.
Cooper Frith led Rocky Mountain with 23 points and six assists, Townsend Tripple had 13 and Briggs Ranstrom and Straton Rogers each had 10 points and seven rebounds.
BORAH 61, SKYVIEW 43: The Lions (15-4, 12-4) shot out to a 32-16 lead by halftime in the 5A SIC win over the Hawks (3-16, 2-15).
Austin Bolt led Borah with 22 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals and Isaac Dewberry had 18 points.
Nathaniel Vasquez led Skyview with 10 points.
VALLIVUE 66, EMMETT 35: The Falcons (9-9, 7-6) had no diffculty in the win over the Huskies (3-12, 2-10) in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Jacob Martinez led Vallivue with 15 points and five rebounds, Mike Fitts had 13 points and four rebounds and Trace Harrison added 13 points.
RIDGEVUE 57, COLUMBIA 50: The Warhawks rallied in the fourth quarter to top the Wildcats in a 4A SIC game.
Issas Albor led Ridgevue with 27 points and four steals and Mathew Flake added 12 points and four rebounds.
Connor Burfeind led Columbia with 14 points.
FRUITLAND 56, WEISER 40: The Grizzlies (18-1, 6-0) staked themselves to a 32-14 lead in the first half in the Snake River Valley win over the Wolverines (11-9, 4-3).
Hyrum Lindsey led Fruitland with 19 points.
Ande Jensen led Weiser with 15 points.
Josh Underwood led Capital with seven rebounds.
COLE VALLEY CHRISTIAN 51, MELBA 48: The Chargers (9-9, 6-4) held off the Mustangs (11-7, 4-6) in a 2A Western Idaho Conference game.
Lakota Steele led Cole Valley with 16 points and Haydon Harmon added 12.
Caleb Fong led Melba with 16 points and five assists and Easton Bunnell had 13 points and six rebounds.
LIBERTY CHARTER 69, NORTH STAR CHARTER 51: The Patriots used big second and third quarters to pull away from the Huskies in the league game.