The Timberline girls basketball team didn't need much offense after putting up 43 points in the first two quarters Thursday.
Timberline romped past Kuna 73-46 in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Aly Cox led Timberline with 17 points and 11 rebounds and Audrey Taylor had 13 points, seven steals and four assists.
Cadence Mann led Kuna with 14 points and Brylin Field had 11.
BISHOP KELLY 55, RIDGEVUE 19: The Knights had no difficulty with the Warhawks in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.
COLUMBIA 52, EMMETT 33: The Wildcats were too much for the Huskies in a 4A SIC game.
Mia Nottingham led Columbia with 19 points, five steals, six rebounds and three assists.
PARMA 42, WEISER 35: The Panthers topped the Wolverines in a Snake River Valley game.
Grace Jackson led Parma with 21 points and 14 rebounds.
Toby Boyer led Weiser with 17 points.
GREENLEAF FRIENDS 67, NORTH STAR 35: The Grizzlies jumped all over the Huskies.
Shae Olsen led the Grizzlies with 26 points, nine rebounds and eight steals and Kylah Fillmore added 13 points and eight rebounds.
Mary Meeks led North Star with 14 points.
LIBERTY CHARTER 46, WILDER 26: The Patriots got out to a 31-9 lead in the first half.
Madison Hodnett led the Patriots with 14 points and nine rebounds and Grace Gerdes added 12 points and 11 rebounds.
BOYS BASKETBALL
EAGLE 55, BORAH 47: The Mustangs held off the Lions in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Jason Janish led Eagle with 19 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots.
MELBA 70, MARSING 43: The Mustangs were too much for the Huskies in the 2A WIC game.
Joe Reiber led Melba with 19 points, five steals and four assists, Braden Volkers had 15 points, Josh Leavitt had 10 points and five rebounds and Cache Beus had 11 rebounds.
Rogeuo Valdez led Marsing with 15 points and Jake Ankeny had 11.
COLE VALLEY 69, VISION CHARTER 28: The Chargers zipped past the Golden Eagles in a 2A WIC game.
LIBERTY CHARTER 48, WILDER 45: The Patriots held off the Wildcats in a tightly contested game.
Dallin Criddle led the Patriots with 22 points and Connor Gardner added 12.
COLLEGE
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
NNU FALLS: In its season opener, visiting Northwest Nazarene fell 85-54 to Concordia University.
Concordia busted out to a 47-31 lead by halftime and then outscored the Nighthawks 21-8 in the fourth quarter.
Teagan Thurman led NNU with 12 points and 13 rebounds and Lydia Nieto added 10 points and six rebounds.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
NNU WINS: Northwest Nazarene scored a big road win, topping Concordia University 93-84 in Irvine, California.
The Nighthawks trailed 44-42 at halftime.
NNU placed five players in double-figure scoring. Ezekiel Alley led with 20 points, six rebounds and four assists and Kobe Terashima had 18 points and four rebounds.
YOTES CANCELED: The College of Idaho men's basketball game scheduled for Saturday at Lewis-Clark State College has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols at LCSC.
The two teams are expected to play on Feb. 4 in Caldwell.