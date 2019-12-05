The Saint Martin's men's basketball team erupted in the second half Thursday in a Great Northwest Athletic Conference opener against Northwest Nazarene.
The Nighthawks watched the Saints outscore them 52-28 in the final 20 minutes before a 84-63 victory.
The Saints used a 21-4 run to blow open the game.
CJ Jennings led Saint Martin's with 27 points.
George Reidy led NNU (3-3) with 24 points and six rebounds and Adalberto Diaz had 15 points.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
VETERANS LEAD NNU: When push came to shove, Northwest Nazarene turned to its veteran leadership.
The Nighthawks had trailed throughout their Great Northwest Athletic Conference opener against Saint Martin’s, but a dominant fourth quarter led to an 82-71 victory.
In the fourth quarter, the Saints took a 63-58 lead with 8:32 remaining. That’s when seniors Marina Valles, Avery Albrecht and Zoe Wessels, and sophomore Erin Jenkins took over.
The four players combined to score all 24 of NNU’s points in the final quarter.
“I don’t think we have to take over, but we definitely know what is going to happen or when we have to take those shots or control the ball,” Valles said. “We have been in that position and we know what we can do.”
Valles hit a 3-pointer at the 8:13 mark to cut it to 63-61 and Wessels tied it on a layup. Albrecht then hit a pair of free throws to tie the game at 65-65 and Valles hit another 3-pointer for a 68-65 lead with 5:45.
The Nighthawks (5-3 overall, 1-0 GNAC) defense then forced a five-second violation and Albrecht hit a 3-pointer for a 71-65 lead.
VOLLEYBALL
BRONCOS FALL IN NIVC: Boise State saw five Broncos record seven or more kills against Weber State, but the balanced offense was not enough as Boise State fell in four 25-17, 25-27, 25-19, 25-21 in the opening round of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC) Thursday.
Boise State squad battled Weber State to the end led by Lauren Ohlinger with a team-high 12 kills and nine digs, followed by Shae Duffy with 10 kills.
The loss ends Boise State’s season at 18-12. It marked the sixth-consecutive winning season for the Broncos who made their third postseason appearance in the last four years.
“I thought the team battled. I liked their effort, especially in the second, third and fourth sets,” said Boise State head coach Shawn Garus. “But Weber State was a little sharper than we were offensively and in serving, that was the difference. I’m really excited that we got this opportunity and I think our younger players can learn from this and grow from it.”
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 85, WASATCH ACADEMY 56: The visiting Grizzlies got out to a 47-25 lead in the first half in the nonleague game.
Cooper Frith led Rocky Mountain with 29 points, including 6-of-11 attempts from 3-point range. He also had a team-high seven assists. Townsend Tripple added 17 points.
MADISON 58, MOUNTAIN VIEW 41: The visiting Bobcats opened a 27-16 lead in the first half in the nonleague game.
Noah White led the Mavericks with nine points.
BORAH 60, HIGHLAND 38: The Lions handled the visiting Rams in the nonleague game.
The Lions entertain Madison tonight in a rematch of the State 5A championship game. Tip is at 7:30.
BOISE 58, HILLCREST 54: The Brave held off the Knights in a nonleague game.
Vince McFarland led Boise with 20 points and seven rebounds.
BISHOP KELLY 68, EMMETT 55: The Knights outscored the Huskies in every quarter in the 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.
WEISER 72, ONTARIO (ORE.) 58: The Wolverines outscored the Tigers 17-9 in a telling third quarter in the nonleague game.
Ande Jensen led Weiser with 16 points and Tim Reed added 14.
MELBA 66, LIBERTY CHARTER 40: The Mustangs used a 19-5 effort in the third quarter to turn back the Patriots in the nonleague game.
Trey Wilson led Melba with 12 points, Caleb Fong had nine points and seven assists and Henry Clark had 11 points.
NAMPA CHRISTIAN 74, VISION CHARTER 31: The Trojans had no difficulty with the Golden Eagles in a 2A WIC game.
MARSING 62, PAYETTE 17: The Huskies cruised past the Pirates in the nonleague game.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BOISE 52, SKYVIEW 33: The Brave (7-1, 6-0), who upset Mountain View earlier this week, had no problem with the Hawks (0-6, 0-6) in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Peyton McFarland led Boise with 13 points and eight rebounds.
TIMBERLINE 55, ROCKY MOUNTAIN 46: The Wolves (5-1, 5-1) rallied in the second half to knock off the Grizzlies (2-4, 2-4) in a 5A SIC game.
Sophie Glancey led Timberline with 17 points and eight rebounds and Ava Ranson added 15 points, five assists and four rebounds.
Makayla DeBry led Rocky Mountain with 13 points.
EAGLE 68, CENTENNIAL 27: The Mustangs (5-1, 5-1) handled the Patriots (2-4, 2-4) in a 5A SIC game.
Betsey King led Eagle with 24 points.