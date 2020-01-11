The Rocky Mountain girls basketball team finds itself located exactly halfway in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference standings.
But the Grizzlies showed they could be a team to watch out for down the stretch, as the Grizzlies upset the Boise Brave 62-52 on Saturday.
Makayla DeBry led Rocky Mountain (9-7, 7-6) with 21 points and four assists and Jade Reed had 14 points.
Peyton McFarland led Boise (11-4, 10-3) with 19 points and Madi Williams had 17.
TIMBERLINE 52, MERIDIAN 34: The top-ranked Wolves (15-1, 12-1) handled the Warriors (9-6, 8-5) in a 5A SIC game.
Ava Ranson led Timberline with 19 points and Sophie Glancey added 12. Katie Walsh had eight rebounds.
Taylor Bonning led Meridian with 10 points.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 64, SKYVIEW 26: The Mavericks opened a 25-13 lead by halftime in their 5A SIC win over the Hawks.
Olivia Kreiser and Naya Ojukwu scored 12 points each to lead Mountain View (12-2, 10-2) and Trinity Slocum had 11 to go with six rebounds, five assists and four steals.
Olivia Taylor led Skyview (5-11, 2-11) with eight points.
EAGLE 46, BORAH 40: The Mustangs (9-7, 7-6) held off the Lions (4-12, 3-10) in 5A SIC play.
Jayden McNeal led Borah with 12 points and eight rebounds and Maggie Sawyer added 11 points and six rebounds.
CAPITAL 50, CENTENNIAL 46: The Eagles (4-11, 2-10) topped the Patriots (3-13, 3-10) in a 5A SIC game.
Saioa Arria led Capital with 14 points.
Annie Stinar led Centennial with 28 points.
NOTUS 36, RIVERSTONE 30: The Wildcats (9-2, 4-0) overcame poor shooting to top the Otters.
Cierra Puegh led Wilder with 21 points and McKenzie Wood had 12 rebounds.
BOYS BASKETBALLEAGLE 76, BOISE 59: The Mustangs (8-3, 6-3) put three players in double-figure scoring to stop the Brave (6-5, 3-5) in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Tanner Hayhurst led Eagle with 26 points, Jordan Kemp had 17 and Gage Jones added 11.
VICTORY CHARTER 38, NOTUS 27: The Vipers got past the Pirates in league play.
Luke Desrosiers led Victory Charter with 10 points and seven rebounds.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALLCOLLEGE OF IDAHO 66, EVERGREEN 53: In a game that saw eight ties and 11 lead changes, the Yotes pulled away in the end.
The game was tied for the final time with 4:24 left in the game and the Yotes used a 5-1 run to take the a five-point lead. C of I made a layup to keep the five-point lead.
College of Idaho was led by Emma Anthony, who had a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds and Mackenzie Royce-Radford had 12 points.
The Yotes recorded 23 turnovers for the game and shot 43.1 percent from the floor to the Geoducks 36.8 percent.