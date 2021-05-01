She knew it as soon as it popped off her bat.
Bella Rocco hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the eighth inning Saturday, handing Boise State a 4-3 win over Colorado State at Dona Larsen Park.
Rocco flipped her bat as soon as the ball was launched.
It was only the second game this season that went into extra innings for Boise State. The Broncos have won both.
The game was the first of a scheduled doubleheader. The but second game had to be suspended because of a fast and furious rain storm. The game will resume today at 10 a.m. prior to the start of the third game of the Mountain West series.
Boise State improved to 19-18 overall and 10-6 in league.
“I’m really happy for Bella Rocco coming up clutch with the two home runs, including the walk off game winner,” Boise State coach Maggie Huffaker said. “She has been wanting to come through and working so hard to be the one to do it. Also incredibly proud of Kiele (Miller) and her seven innings pitching, as well as Hannah Bailey coming in and shutting it down for the W.”
Boise State led Colorad State 3-1 heading into the top of the seventh. That’s when the Rams scored two runs. The Broncos went scoreless in the home half of the inning, forcing extra play.
Rocco, a redshirt freshman, proceeded to sned a lead-off homer over the left center fence for the victory. It was her fifth homer of the season.
YOTES SECURE SECOND SEED
No. 23-ranked College of Idaho downed visiting Warner Pacific 5-3 to secure the second seed to the Cascade Conference Tournament next week.
Trystin Crofts had three hits to increase her career total to 219, giving her the program record. The previous mark, 216, was set by Alexis Macias (2012-15).
The Yotes (35-14, 22-5) and Knights (19-23, 10-17) were scheduled to play a doubleheader, but the second game was called because of lightning and a heavy rain that made conditions unplayable.
College of Idaho receives a first-round bye and will await the winner of No. 3 Oregon Tech and No. 6 Warner Pacific. The Yotes’ first game will be Friday at Southern Oregon.
Starting pitcher Katelyn Wilfert extended her record to 14-4. Crofts finished the game 3 for 5.
HIGH SCHOOL
SOFTBALL
MELBA 18, PAYETTE 15: The Mustangs scored 10 runs in the sixth inning to rally and knock off the Pirates in a nonleague game.
Esther Riley went 3 for 4 with two RBI and Lillian Hansen was 2 for 5 with three RBI to lead Melba.