So much for outshooting an opponent by a large number.
The Idaho Steelheads put up 51 shots to Rapid City’s 13, but the Rush escaped with a 4-2 win Saturday at CenturyLink Arena.
Idaho (11-7-2) trailed 3-0 before Anthony Nellis scored for the Steelheads.
Max Coatta got Idaho’s other goal.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALLYOTES WIN: In its final nonconference game, College of Idaho turned back visiting Linfield 65-61.
Makenna Schritter led the Yotes with 14 points and nine rebounds. Mackenzie Royce-Radford added 14 points.
BOYS BASKETBALLMERIDIAN 70, MOUNTAIN VIEW 41: The Warriors opened a 43-20 lead in the first half in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference and season-opening win over the Mavericks.
Donovan Sanor led Meridian with 21 points and six rebounds, including four 3-pointers, and Brody Rowbury had 19 points and eight rebounds.
Tyler Clayton led Mountain View with 15 points and four rebounds.
TIMBERLINE 57, CAPITAL 41: The Wolves used a fast start and strong finish to top the Eagles in a 5A SIC and season opener.
Garret Long led Timberline with 16 points and six rebounds and Cooper Cumsden added 13 points and six assists.
Aidan Gray led Capital with 11 points.
BORAH 58, BOISE 53: The Lions held off the Brave in a 5A SIC and season-opening game.
CENTENNIAL 55, SKYVIEW 49: A 25-4 outburst in the second quarter propelled the Patriots past the Hawks in a 5A SIC and season-opening game.
Tyson Leigh led Centennial with 15 points and four rebounds. Abram Zweigle led Skyview with 17 points and six rebounds.
WILDER 57, COUNCIL 50: The Wildcats held off the Lumberjacks in a season-opening game.
Jonathan Mendoza led Wilder with 27 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALLTWIN FALLS 52, MIDDLETON 42: The Bruins topped the Vikings in a nonleague game.
Payton Hymas led Middleton with 11 points.