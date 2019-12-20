College of Idaho seniors Josh Brown and Kyle Mitchell were honored Friday as first-team members of the Associated Press NAIA Football team.
The duo became the first and sixth AP All-Americans in program history.
Brown, a four-year starter at offensive tackle and Colfax, Washington native, started in a school-record 45 games. This season, he anchored a line that established a school record for rushing yards and total offense. He was previously a first-team All-Frontier Conference and first team AFCA-NAIA All-American. He is set to play in the coming weeks in a pair of postseason games — the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and the Hula Bowl.
Mitchell had a record-setting career with the Yotes, establishing single-game records with 10 make extra points and three made field goals while connecting on a 58-yard field goal. He set single-season marks with 55 made extra points and 15 made field goals, closing his career with 165 made extra points and 31 made field goals. The Utah native was previously named a first team All-Frontier Conference and first team AFCA-NAIA All-American.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
OREGON TECH 59, COLLEGE OF IDAHO 48: The Owls took the lead for the first time 30 seconds into the fourth quarter and finished the game on a 27-7 run to defeat College of Idaho.
Leading 35-25 at halftime, C of I would face a stingy defensive effort from OIT in the second half, as the Owls forced 14 turnovers while holding the Yotes to 5-of-20 shooting (25 percent) over the final 20 minutes.
Mackenzie Royce-Radford led the scoring for C of I with 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting, while also adding four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal.
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
BORAH 58, CENTENNIAL 32: Austin Bolt scored 17 points and had 13 rebounds to lead the Lions (7-0, 4-0) to the lopsided win over the Patriots (3-2, 3-2) in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
EAGLE 66, TIMBERLINE 54: The Mustangs pulled away in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Wolves 22-7 in the 5A SIC game.
Tanner Hayhurst led Eagle with 24 points and five rebounds and Donovan Jones added 13 points and four steals.
Cooper Lumsden led Timberline with 20 points.
BISHOP KELLY 64, CANYON RIDGE 48: The Knights opened a 31-18 lead in the first half in the nonleague game.
Nick Wolter led Bishop Kelly with 18 points and eight rebounds and Keegan Croteau added 14 points.
NAMPA 48, SKYVIEW 43: The Bulldogs (6-1) held off the Hawks in a nonleague game.
Donovan Estrada led Nampa with 22 points and five rebounds and Gavin White had 16 points and eight rebounds.
Levi Teriipaia led Skyview with 14 points and 13 rebounds.
KUNA 55, POCATELLO 48, OT: The Kavemen (5-2) clamped down defensively in the second half to hold off the Indians at the Warhead Christmas Classic.
Sean Austin led Kuna with 18 points and 13 rebounds and Cade Randall had 17 points and four rebounds.
RIDGEVUE 50, MOUNTAIN HOME 41: The Warhawks used a big third quarter to top the Tigers in the Warhawks Christmas Classic.
Mathew Flake led Ridgevue (2-4) with 20 points and Issas Albor added 16 and six steals.
MELBA 62, MCCALL-DONNELLY 61: The Mustangs, behind Easton Bunnell’s winning free throw with eight seconds left, edged past the Vandals in the 2A WIC game.
Joe Reiber led Melba with 19 points and Caleb Fong had 12.
FRUITLAND 57, LAGRANDE (ORE.) 52: The Grizzlies (6-1) held off the Tigers in a nonleague game.
NAMPA CHRISTIAN 58, AMBROSE 53: The Trojans (7-0) topped the Archers in a nonleague game.
GRANGEVILLE 47, LIBERTY CHARTER 14: The Bulldogs outscored the Patriots 34-8 in the second half of the nonleague game.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BOISE 54, BORAH 21: The Brave coasted to the win over the Lions in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Ava Oakland led Borah with 14 points.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 47, EAGLE 45: The Grizzlies slipped past the Mustangs in the 5A SIC game.
Maril Reed led the Grizzlies with 16 points including four 3-pointers. Sydney Beck had 18 for Eagle.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 62, MERIDIAN 46: The Mavericks held off the Warriors in a 5A SIC game.
Trinity Slocum led Mountain View with 16 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.
SKYVIEW 38, NAMPA 31: The Hawks outscored the Bulldogs 11-6 in the final quarter in the nonleague game.
Olivia Taylor led Skyview with 15 points, six rebounds and five steals.
BISHOP KELLY 52, RIDGEVUE 29: The Knights overwhelmed the Warhawks in the second half in the 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Anna Schmautz and Ali Chatterton led the Knights with 15 points each. Jasmin Ville had 13 for Ridgevue.
LIBERTY CHARTER 43, OROFINO 35: The Patriots outscored the Maniacs 18-10 in the second quarter in the nonleague game.
Madison Hodnett led Liberty Charter with 23 points and 13 rebounds.
HOCKEY
IDAHO 3, NORFOLK 2: The visiting Steelheads (16-9-5) earned the win with 17 seconds remaining.
Steelheads defenseman Keegan Kanzig blasted a slap shot through traffic for his first goal of the season and the deciding goal late.