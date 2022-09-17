The Northwest Nazarene women's soccer team earned a big win Saturday against visiting Seattle Pacific, 3-1, in a GNAC match.
Madison Grande led NNU with two goals.
The Nighthawks stunned Seattle Pacific early when the Falcons made a defensive error. Grande took a shot in the 15th minute that was saved by SPU's goalie, but when she rolled the ball to a defender, a poor pass was made and intercepted by Grande. She took a few steps and fired a laser that defelected off the crossbar and into the goal.
NNU improved to 4-1-1 overall and 2-0 in GNAC play.
VOLLEYBALL
BRONCOS FALL: Boise State was swept 15-13, 25-21, 25-22 by 18th-ranked Washington at the Bobcat Invitational in Bozeman, Montana.
The Broncos stuggled to hit the ball against Washington's defense. Lauren Ohlinger led Boise State with nine kills.
HIGH SCHOOL
FOOTBALL
BISHOP KELLY 49, LAKE CITY 14: The Knights showed no signs of a rust in the long road trip to Coeur d'Alene.
The Knights moved to 4-0 overall with the convincing win over the 5A team. Bishop Kelly led 35-7 at halftime.
Running back Peter Minnaert led the Knights with 171 yards on 19 carries and touchdown runs of 1, 36 and 4 yards.
Bishop Kelly quarterback Hadley Smith completed 10 of 13 for 171 yards and two touchdowns.
CROSS COUNTRY
The Victory Charter boys cruised to victory in the Nampa All-City Meet at West Park.
The Vipers posted 27 points, well ahead of runner-up Skyview (70).
Ian Stockett won in a time of 16 minutes, 4.40 seconds. His brother, Luke, was second (16:30.25).
Skyview's girls won with 21 points, ahead of Nampa (64).
Casey Collom of Liberty Charter won the individual title (20:37.61) and Skyview's Camilla Freeman (20:51.19) was second.
VOLLEYBALL
Melba captured the Gold Division title at the Idaho Classic at Mountain View High.
The Mustangs defeated Filer in the final and topped Ririe and Nampa Christian to reach the title match.