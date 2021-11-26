Support Local Journalism


Early season struggles continued for the Northwest Nazarene men’s basketball team.

Azusa Pacific topped the visiting Nighthawks 78-71 in a nonconference game.

NNU slipped to 1-3. George Reidy led NNU with 16 points and five rebounds.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

BRONCOS FALL: Salma Bates made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift Louisiana Tech past Boise State 60-57 at the Rocky Mountain Hoops Classic in Boulder, Colorado.

The game-winning basket capped a 7-0 run over the final 1:28. Boise State fell to 1-3.

Boise State led 57-53 on a jumper by Rachel Bowers with 1:28 to go.

After Bowers missed a pair of free throws, Keiunna Walker cut the deficit in half on a pair of free throws with 29.9 seconds to go.

Anna Ostlie missed a pair of free throws with 26.9 seconds to go and Louisiana Tech tied the score at 57-57 on a layup by Amaya Brannon with 7.5 seconds left.

Boise State missed a shot and Louisiana Tech got the rebound, setting up the final shot.

Boise State faces Wisconsin on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

NNU WINS: Northwest Nazarene topped Point Loma Nazarene 71-64 in a nonconference game in San Diego.

The Sea Lions tied it at 50-50 midway through the fourth quarter, but the Nighthawks (3-2) used a 15-5 run over the next four minutes to put the game away.

Lydia Nieto and Ashlynn Sylve led NNU with 11 points and four rebounds each.

YOTES FALL: Rocky Mountain used a scoring run to pull away from College of Idaho.

Rocky Mountain went on a 14-0 run and pulled away from the Yotes 66-57 in the Best Western Caldwell Inn and Suites Classic at College of Idaho.

Lexi Mitchell led the Yotes (5-3) with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

