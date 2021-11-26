featured top story LOCAL ROUNDUP LOCAL ROUNDUP: NNU struggles again, falling to Azusa Pacific By IDAHO PRESS STAFF sports@idahopress.com Nov 26, 2021 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Early season struggles continued for the Northwest Nazarene men’s basketball team.Azusa Pacific topped the visiting Nighthawks 78-71 in a nonconference game.NNU slipped to 1-3. George Reidy led NNU with 16 points and five rebounds.WOMEN’S BASKETBALLBRONCOS FALL: Salma Bates made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift Louisiana Tech past Boise State 60-57 at the Rocky Mountain Hoops Classic in Boulder, Colorado.The game-winning basket capped a 7-0 run over the final 1:28. Boise State fell to 1-3.Boise State led 57-53 on a jumper by Rachel Bowers with 1:28 to go.After Bowers missed a pair of free throws, Keiunna Walker cut the deficit in half on a pair of free throws with 29.9 seconds to go.Anna Ostlie missed a pair of free throws with 26.9 seconds to go and Louisiana Tech tied the score at 57-57 on a layup by Amaya Brannon with 7.5 seconds left. Boise State missed a shot and Louisiana Tech got the rebound, setting up the final shot.Boise State faces Wisconsin on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.NNU WINS: Northwest Nazarene topped Point Loma Nazarene 71-64 in a nonconference game in San Diego.The Sea Lions tied it at 50-50 midway through the fourth quarter, but the Nighthawks (3-2) used a 15-5 run over the next four minutes to put the game away.Lydia Nieto and Ashlynn Sylve led NNU with 11 points and four rebounds each.YOTES FALL: Rocky Mountain used a scoring run to pull away from College of Idaho.Rocky Mountain went on a 14-0 run and pulled away from the Yotes 66-57 in the Best Western Caldwell Inn and Suites Classic at College of Idaho.Lexi Mitchell led the Yotes (5-3) with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily. Yes! Include special offer & contest announcement emails Thanks! You'll start receiving the headlines tomorrow! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rebound Nnu Sport Basketball Basket Rocky Mountain Louisiana Tech Nighthawk Azusa Pacific Recommended for you Load comments