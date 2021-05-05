After claiming its second GNAC regular season title in program history, the Northwest Nazarene softball team will look to do the same by winning the conference tournament this weekend.
Three years ago, NNU made its first appearance in the GNAC Tournament, entering as the top seed. The Nighthawks went 3-0 to take the title.
So the Nighthawks will try to do it again at Western Oregon University in Monmouth, Oregon, beginning today.
NNU (28-10) takes on host and No. 4 seed Western Oregon at 3:30 p.m. MDT. In the other opener, No. 2 Western Washington takes on No. 3 Saint Martin's.
The tournament concludes Saturday.
NNU started the season winning 17 of its first 20 games, which included a sweep of Saint Martin's in their first conference series.
The Nighthawks led the GNAC and rank among the top-20 in NCAA Division II in batting average at .343. They also led the league in slugging percentage (.536), on-base percentage (.430), doubles (75), walks (155) and stolen bases (53).
Freshman pitcher Sidney Booth led the GNAC with a 1.80 ERA and a 13-2. She's struck out 137 and batters are hitting .198 against her.
Booth has been productive at the plate, too, where she ranks first in RBI (39) and third in batting average (.402).
HARDIN NAMED NAIA FIRST TEAM
College of Idaho safety Taeson Hardin was named a first team NAIA All-American by the American Football Coaches Association.
Hardin is the second College of Idaho defensive player to earn All-America honors. The junior from Oak Harbor, Washington, averages eight tackles per game this spring, helping the Yotes claim a share of their second straight Frontier Conference title. He led the conference with a pair of forced fumbles.
He has 100 tackles and four interceptions in 21 career games.
EVANS NAMES NAIA HONORABLE MENTION
College of Idaho senior defender Kaya Evans was named an honorable metion selection to the NAIA Women's Soccer All-America team.
Evans, who had already been named Cascade Conference Player of the Year, is the first C of I soccer player since 2015 to be named honrable mention.
As the anchor to the defense, Evans helped limit opponents to just 18 goals for the season. The Yotes finishes 8-4-2 overall and played in the NAIA Championships for the first time in program history.
HAWKS ANNOUNCE EXHIBITION GAMES
The Boise Hawks announced a two-game exhibition series against the Idaho Falls Chukars on May 19 and May 20 at Memorial Stadium.
The games are at 7:15 p.m. Tickets are $5.
HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL
NAMPA CHRISTIAN 12, MELBA 2, 5 INNINGS: The undefeated Trojans kept rolling along in the Western Idaho Conference game.
The Trojans (23-0, 10-0) scored 10 runs in the first inning to cruise past the Mustangs (14-7, 7-2).
Landon Cheney went 2 for 3 with four RBI and a homer to lead the Trojans. Josh Tiersman was 2 for 3 for with two RBI.
MCCALL-DONNELLY 5, PAYETTE 4: The Vandals (3-11, 1-9) prevailed over the Pirates (8-14, 4-6) on a walk-off, run-scoring single from Braxton Moore in the Snake River Valley Conference game.
SOFTBALL
SKYVIEW 12, BOISE 0, 5 INNINGS: The Hawks (16-6) scored five runs in the second and four in the fourth to end the 5A Southern Idaho Conference game early.
Summer Makinster and Marae Holloway each homered for Skyview. Makinster finished with three RBI and Delaney Keith was 2 for 3 with two RBI.
KUNA 4, CAPITAL 3: The Kavemen (18-5) opened a 4-1 lead before holding off the Eagles' rally in a 5A SIC game.
Aliana Giddings led Kuna with two RBI. Grace Wontorcik led Capital (9-11), going 3 for 4 with an RBI.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 5, CENTENNIAL 1: Mavericks pitcher Carly Boisvert threw a two-hitter, striking out six in the 5A SIC game.
Riley McGrath had a homer and three RBI to lead Mountain View.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 4, EAGLE 3: The Grizzlies scored all of their runs in the fifth to top the Mustangs in a 5A SIC game.
MELBA 20, NAMPA CHRISTIAN 10: The Mustangs captured the Western Idaho Conference title, scoring eight runs in the final three innings to top the Trojans.
After Melba (13-8, 9-1) scored nine in the top of the second, the Trojans (13-4, 7-3) got six in the bottom of the inning and added three more in the fourth. But Nampa Christian didn't have enough to stay with the Mustangs.
Esther Riley led Melba, going 2 for 5 with four RBI. Lillian Hansen and Emily Zavala each had three RBI.