It may have been a run-rule shortened, five-inning game, but it was still significant for at least one player.
Homedale pitcher Tommy Muir threw a no-hitter Wednesday, striking out nine to lead the Trojans to an 11-0 win over Parma in a Snake River Valley Conference game.
Cody Liebschwager propeled the offense for Homedale (9-10, 4-3), going 3 for 3 with four RBI.
FRUITLAND 24, MCCALL-DONNELLY 2, 5 INNINGS: The Grizzlies (12-6, 7-0) scored 12 runs in the second in the SRV game.
Zane Bidwell went 3 for 3 with three runs and four RBI to lead Fruitland.
EAGLE 9, KUNA 3: The Mustangs had 14 hits to top the Kavemen in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Ben Ford led the way for Eagle, going 3 for 4 with a homer and three RBI.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 16, SKYVIEW 3, 5 INNINGS: The Mavericks jumped all over the Hawks with eight runs in the first and second innings in the 5A SIC game.
Coy Clements led Mountain View, going 2 for 2 with three RBI.
CAPITAL 15, BOISE 9: The Eagles took control with five runs in the fourth inning in the 5A SIC game.
Luke Pabst led Capital, going 4 for 4. Cooper Nixon had two RBI.
TIMBERLINE 11, BORAH 1, 5 INNINGS: The Wolves scored two runs in the fifth to end the 5A SIC game early.
Kailer Saunders went 3 for 3 with two RBI to lead Timberline.
CENTENNIAL 6, MERIDIAN 3: The Patriots rallied with four runs in the fifth and sixth innings to top the Warriors in a 5A SIC game.
Kyle Schabot led Centennial with two hits and two RBI.
SOFTBALL
CAPITAL 10, BOISE 1: The Eagles strung together 13 hits and handled the Brave in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Grace Wontorcik went 3 for 5 to lead Capital. Maddie Mann added two RBI and Carly Turpen went 2 for 4 with a RBI.
CENTENNIAL 15, MERIDIAN 6: The Patriots piled up 20 hits to shut out the Warriors in a 5A SIC game.
Carly Reyes Mims went 5 for 5 as did Grace Diffin to lead Centennial. Brooklin Championship had four RBI.
KUNA 12, EAGLE 2, 6 INNINGS: The Kavemen had 15 hits to top the Mustangs in a 5A SIC game.
Aleeya Smith threw a three-hitter for Kuna. Brylin Field had two hits and four RBI.
SKYVIEW 19, MOUNTAIN VIEW 4, 5 INNINGS: Delaney Keith had a day she’ll remember for a long time.
Skyview’s Keith went 5 for 5 with two homers and 10 RBI in a 5A SIC game.
TIMBERLINE 2, BORAH 1, 9 INNINGS: Tara Dittman drew a walk, scoring the winning run as the Wolves outlasted the Lions in a 5A SIC game.
It was a pitching duel. Timberline pitcher Amber Thornton struck out 19 while allowing four hits. Borah’s Megan Meracle had 16 strikeouts.
HOMEDALE 20, PARMA 1, 5 INNINGS: The Trojans scored eight runs in the third inning to put the Snake River Valley Conference game out of reach.
Dani Sitts led Homedale, going 4 for 4 with four RBI.
COLLEGE
WOMEN’S GOLF
Senior Nicole Suppelsa and freshman Elli Gordon led Boise State at the 2021 Mountain West Championships, each finishing tied for 15th at Rancho Mirage, California.
Suppelsa carded an even-par 72 in the final round at the Dinah Shore Tournament Course at the Mission Hills Country Club, tied for the third-lowest single-round score at a conference tournament in school history, and one of only five rounds of par or better on the final day of the tournament.
The performance moved her 14 spots up the leaderboard, concluding the three-round event at 11-over (81-74-72—227).
Gordon also finished at 11-over (77-73-77—227), as she and Suppelsa tied for the 10th-lowest three-round total at a conference championship in school history.
Boise State finished in eighth place as a team with the sixth-lowest team score at a conference championship in school history (313-303-308—924, +60). The Broncos’ second-round 303 (+15) is tied for the seventh-lowest in school history at a league tournament.
“Nicole had a great final round, and Elli capped an outstanding freshman season this week,” head coach Nicole Bird said. “This isn’t the finish we were hoping for, but at the end of the day, this has been an incredibly challenging season and we feel fortunate that we were able to compete this spring.”
SOFTBALL
Boise State had no difficulties on the road, topping Idaho State 8-2 in a nonconference game.
The Broncos had 14 hits and three home runs. They held Idaho State to four hits.
Ten different Broncos had hits.