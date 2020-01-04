Ivory Miles-Williams scored a career-high 29 points off the bench to lead College of Idaho to a 73-61 win over visiting Northwest Christian in a Cascade Conference men's basketball game Saturday.
The Yotes (13-3, 6-0), who remained one of two unbeaten teams in the league, extended their winning streak to seven.
A late 13-0 run, capped by a Miles-Williams all-oop dunk, gave the Yotes a 71-53 lead with three minutes to go.
NIGHTHAWKS FALL ON THE ROAD: Western Washington handled the Nighthawks 84-59 in a GNAC game.
Ezekiel Alley led NNU with 15 points and five rebounds.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
NNU REMAINS UNBEATEN IN GNAC: The visiting Nighthawks (9-3, 4-0) blew out Montana State-Billings 80-48 for their seventh consecutive win in GNAC play.
NNU came out hot, leading 15-0, 26-4 and 31-9 after the first quarter. They stretch their lead to 38-9 early in the second.
Marina Valles made 8 of 8 shots from the field to lead with 21 points to go with six rebounds and three assists.
YOTES WIN: Emily Harwood had a double double to lead College of Idaho past visiting Northwest Christian 78-70 in a Cascade Conference game.
Harwood finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds as the Yotes (5-10, 3-3) held NCU to 31-percent shooting.
Kaylee Krusemark added a season-high 15 points for the Yotes.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
TIMBERLINE 56, MIDDLETON 36: The No. 1-ranked Wolves used a 28-15 lead in the first half to stop the Vikings at the TimberLion Tournament.
Avan Ranson had 21 points to lead Timberline and Sophie Glancey added 16 points and eight rebounds.
Zoey Moore led Middleton with nine points.
CALDWELL 42, LAKE CITY 41: The Cougars built a 28-16 lead in the first half and needed all of it to hold off the Timberwolves in the TimberLion Tournament.
Jade Martinez led Caldwell with 16 points, six rebounds and six steals.
EAGLE 44, RIGBY 35: The Mustangs cruised to the win over the Trojans at the TimberLion Tournament.
Betsey King led the Mustangs with 14 points and six rebounds.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 50, BISHOP KELLY 33: The Grizzlies opened a 22-13 lead in the first half over the Knights at the TimberLion Tournament.
Marli Reed led Rocky Mountain with nine points.
Ali Chatterton led Bishop Kelly with 10 points and seven rebounds.
MERIDIAN 63, BLACKFOOT 41: The Warriors outscored the Broncos 22-10 in the third quarter and had no difficulty in their final game at the TimberLion Tournament.
Trinity Berger led Meridian with 13 points and Jaleesa Lawrence had 11.
BONNEVILLE 62, CENTENNIAL 40: The Bees completed a 3-0 trip at the TimberLion Tournament with the win over the Patriots.
Annie Stinar led Centennial with 10 points, six assists and three steals.
NAMPA 54, JEROME 50, OT: Audra Radford led the Bulldogs with 20 points in the nonleague win.
Maddie Ehinger added 18 points. Nampa made 19 of 20 free throws.
LIBERTY CHARTER 46, CASCADE 29: The Patriots opened a 15-1 lead in the first quarter in the nonlegue game.
Ainsley Johnson and Brooke Allen each had 12 points to lead the Patriots
NOTUS 67, HARPER (ORE.) 16: Cirerra Peugh scored 21 points to lead the Wildcats in the nonleague game.
Teammate Victoria Ortega added 14 points, and McKenzie Woodland and Annika Bethel each had nine rebounds.
BOYS BASKETBALL
MINICO 59, TIMBERLINE 46: The Spartans outscored the Wolves 22-9 in the decisive fourth quarter at the Redox Tournament in Burley.
Cooper Lumsden led Timberline with 15 points.
HOMEDALE 60, COLE VALLEY CHRISTIAN 51: The Trojans used a fast start to hold off the Chargers in a nonleague game.
Jaxon Dines led Homedale with 20 points and six rebounds and Daniel Uranga added 11 points.
Hayden Harmond led the Chargers with 18 points.
FRUITLAND 57, BUHL 47: The Grizzlies handled the Indians in a nonleague game.
Pri Weatherall led Fruitland with 17 points.
MARSING 41, NEW PLYMOUTH 35: The Huskies topped the Pilgrims in a 2A WIC game.
Merrick Hall led Marsing with 15 points.
CASCADE 66, LIBERTY CHARTER 62, OT: The Patriots fell in a nonleague game.
HOCKEY
TULSA 3, IDAHO 2: The Oilers held off the visiting Steelheads in an ECHL game.
Colton Saucerman and A.J. White scored for the Steelheads (19-12-5).