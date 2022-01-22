The Boise State women’s basketball team used a 10-1 run over the final 1:36 to beat visiting Colorado State 69-64 in a Mountain West Conference game Saturday.
The Broncos (7-11 overall, 3-4 MW) pulled within 63-61 on a jumper from Dominique Leonidas, who finished with 12 points. She was one of five Broncos in double figures.
After a defensive stop, Boise State grabbed three offensive rebounds on its next possession before Mary Kay Naro hit a 3-pointer with 37.2 seconds to play. The basket gave the Broncos the lead for good.
“This has got to give us some confidence,” Boise State coach Gordy Presnell said. “To beat two quality teams (Wyoming and Colorado State) and perform down the stretch the way we did is something we can build on.”
Boise State’s Anna Ostlie finished with 13 points and Abby Muse had 12 points and 13 rebounds.
NNU WINS: Northwest Nazarene topped visiting Saint Martin’s 78-65 in a GNAC game.
The Nighthawks scored 27 points in the first quarter for a 27-14 leading going into the second.
NNU improved to 11-4 and 5-2.
Erin Jenkins led NNU with 23 points, four rebounds and five assists. Nyalam Thabach added 20 points, six rebounds and two steals.
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
TIMBERLINE 46, CAPITAL 24: The Wolves limited the Eagles to one point in the third quarter in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Flynn Davis led Timberline with eight points.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 61, ROCKY MOUNTAIN 44: The Mavericks outscored the Grizzlies 18-2 in a telling third quarters in the 5A SIC game.
Nate Ojukwu led Mountain View with 14 points, nine rebounds, six assists and four steals.
Jack Andrews led Rocky Mountain with 15 points.
KUNA 51, BOISE 48: The Kavemen began their rally in the third quarter to knock off the winless Brave in a 5A SIC game.
Bridger Allen led Kuna with 13 points and four rebounds and John Evans had 12 points, four rebounds and three steals.
Jude Porter led Boise with 12 points and Luke Britt added 11 points and seven rebounds.
MERIDIAN 70, BORAH 52: Ethan Pierce scored 13 points and had seven rebounds to lead the Warriors over the Lions in a 5A SIC game.
Austin Ramos scored 12 points on 5-of-5 shooting for Meridian. Davis Thacker also scored 12.
FRUITLAND 61, COLUMBIA 54: The Grizzlies topped the Wildcats in a nonleague game.
Tyler Capps led Fruitland with 12 points.
Jack Keller led Columbia with 20 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
WEISER 55, PARMA 46: The Wolverines topped the Panthers in a Snake River Valley game.
Maddi Shirts led Weiser with 14 points and Tobi Noyer had 11.
Rylie Calkins led Parma with 15 points and Austyn Harris had 13.
COLE VALLEY 59, NAMPA CHRISTIAN 25: The Chargers topped the Trojans in a Western Idaho Conference game.
Olivia Irwin led Nampa Christian with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
HOCKEY
The Idaho Steelheads bounced back from a tough loss to knock off Rapid City 4-1 on the road.
Yauheni Aksiantsiuk scored at 3:17 of the first period to get the Steelheads going.
Steelheads goalie Colton Point stopped 34 of 35 shots.
NNU PICKED TO WIN
The Northwest Nazarene baseball team has been picked to win the GNAC title in a preseason poll.
A year removed from claiming the 2021 GNAC title, the Nighthawks received four of five first-place votes.
NNU is coming off its best season in school history. The Nighthawks went 21-3 in conference and finished 35-10 overall after advancing to the NCAA Division II World Series.
COACHES CLINIC
A clinic for high school football coaches which will feature college coaches from around the Northwest and the Treasure Valley will be held in late February at Coeur d’Alene High School.
College assistants from Boise State, College of Idaho, Montana, Eastern Washington, Idaho and elsewhere will be featured speakers.
The clinic will be held Feb. 25-26. Cost if paid by Feb. 11 is $70 per coach for $450 for seven or more. The cost after Feb. 11 is $75 per coach or $500 for seven or more coaches.
For more information, contact Coeur d’Alene football coach Shawn Amos (samos@cdaschools.org).