The Kuna baseball team earned a State 5A tournament berth Saturday.
The Kavemen topped Lake City 7-1 in a play-in game at Lewiston.
Pitcher Zac Rackham threw a three-hitter, striking out six. Cooper Moore went 2 for 3 with two RBI.
COLUMBIA 9, HILLCREST 1: The Wildcats earned a berth to the State 4A tournament with a play-in victory.
Pitcher Mario DeLeon threw a three-hitter, striking out nine. DeLeon, Cam Wirtz and Lewis Anderson each had two RBI.
WEISER 12, TIMBERLAKE 5: The Wolverines earned a berth to the State 3A tournament with the play-in win.
Tyler Pop led Weiser, going 2 for 3 with three RBI.
OROFINO 19, COLE VALLEY 2: The Maniacs handled the Chargers in a 2A play-in game.
SOFTBALL
SKYVIEW 18, LAKE CITY 8: The Hawks earned a berth to the State 5A tournament with the win in a play-in game.
The Hawks scored 13 runs in the fifth and sixth innings combined.
Lily Justesen went 2 for 4 with four RBI to lead Skyview.
VALLIVUE 10, HILLCREST 6: The Falcons earned a State 4A berth, topping the Knights in a play-in game.
The Falcons scored six runs in the decisive fourth inning. Pitcher Britney Henderson went the distance, striking out nine. Yazmin Garcia had three RBI.
NEW PLYMOUTH 11, NAMPA CHRISTIAN 1, 6 INNINGS: The Pilgrims opened a 6-0 lead and it held up in the 2A District III championship game.
Both teams advance to state.
Nampa Christian advanced to the title game by eliminating Melba 10-9 and Cole Valley 12-2 in earlier games.
TRACK
The Bishop Kelly boys and girls teams swept the 4A District III titles.
The Bishop Kelly boys posted 219.5 points with Emmett (97.5) finishing a distant second. The Bishop Kelly girls had 215 with Middleton second (114).
James Onanubosi led the Bishop Kelly boys, winning the 100- and 200-meter races and assisting two winning relays. He finished in 10.76 seconds in the 100 and 21.93 in the 200.
Cole Miller was a double winner for Bishop Kelly in the long jump (21-7.5) and high jump (6-3).
Cruz Flores was a double winner for Caldwell, taking the 1,600 (4:26.32) and 3,200 (9:34.52).
Landon Helms of Emmett was a triple winner in the 110 hurdles (14.62), 300 hurdles (40.04) and pole vault (15-0).
Paige Tekippe led the Bishop Kelly girls, winning the 100 (12.74), 200 (26.17) and long jump (16-10).
Lacy Yates of Emmett won the discus (143-10).
Cassandra Vasquez of Nampa was a double winner in the 1,600 (5:06.88) and 3,200 (11:00.89).
COLLEGE
TRACK
The College of Idaho men’s and women’s teams captured Cascade Conference championships at La Grande, Oregon.
The Yotes women had a two-day total of 244 points, the most of any team in league history.
Athlete of the Meet Larissa Mauer led the Yotes with three individual titles in the 3,000 steeplechase, the 10,000 meters and 5,000.
The College of Idaho men tied with Eastern Oregon for the title with 203 points each.
Lane Maher hit the NAIA “A” standard with a win in the 400 hurdles (53.72) and anchored the 4x400 relay to third that secured the team title tie.
SOFTBALL
Nevada topped Boise State 9-6 in a regular-season finale at Dona Larsen Park.
The Broncos finished the season 20-25 overall, 11-13 in Mountain West play.