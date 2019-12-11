The Idaho Steelheads are struggling to find some traction.
In the first of three games, the Fort Wayne Komets topped Idaho 4-2 at CenturyLink Arena.
The Komets (15-7) capped the win with an empty net goal at the 18:02 mark of the third period. Fort Wayne scored three goals in the final 20 minutes.
The teams played to a 0-0 tie after the first period.
Tye Felhaber got Idaho on the board in the second, and the team went into intermission knotted at 1-1.
A.J. White scored for Idaho (12-9) in the third. Fort Wayne outshot the Steelheads 25-23.
Marc-Olivier Roy had both assists for Idaho.
The teams resume play Friday at 7:10 p.m.
COLLEGE
GYMNASTICS
BRONCOS RANKED: Boise State was ranked No. 18 in the Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association preseason poll, as voted on by NCAA Division I head coaches.
The Broncos received 900 votes, leading the Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference. BYU checked in at No. 23, followed by Southern Utah (26th) and Utah State (41st).
VOLLEYBALL
NNU SIGNS FOUR: Northwest Nazarene announced its 2020-21 recruiting class Wednesday.
The Nighthawks signed four athletes. They are setter Gabriella Haws (Alpine, Utah); outside hitter/defensive specialist Maren Dent (Puyallup, Washington); outside hitter/defensive specialist Molley Anderson (Skyview/Nampa); and libero Helen Sullivan (Bishop Kelly).
Anderson had 395 kills, 462 digs and 61 aces this fall. She was named first team All-Southern Idaho Conference as she led Skyview to second in the State 5A tournament.
Sullivan was named first team All-SIC. A member of the National Honors society, she carries a 4.0 grade-point average. Her sister, Natalie, plays at NNU.
MEN'S CROSS COUNTRY
NNU SIGNS RECRUIT: Northwest Nazarene announced the signing of Chandler Emerson of Eagle High School.
Emerson also will compete in track and field. His older sister, McKenna, plays basketballs on runs for the track team.
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
EMMETT 49, VALLIVUE 41: The Huskies (3-4, 2-3) rebounded from a first-half deficit to knock off the Falcons (0-5, 0-5) in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Vallivue led 26-15 at halftime before Emmett outscored the Falcons 21-6 in the third quarter.
Gemma LaVergne led Emmett with 20 points, eight rebounds and six steals.
Jaedyn Rhoton led Vallivue with 23 points.
BISHOP KELLY 39, MIDDLETON 34: The Knights held off the Vikings in a 4A SIC showdown.
Quini Ah You and Ashley Campbell led Middleton with nine points each.
CALDWELL 34, NAMPA 32: The Cougars (4-2, 3-1) got some separation by outscoring the Bulldogs (3-3, 3-2) 10-5 in the third quarter in the 4A SIC game.
Audrah Radford led Nampa with 14 points and six rebounds and Ashlyn Nichols had 10 rebounds.
MELBA 57, MCCALL-DONNELLY 33: The Mustangs (8-1, 2-0) handled the Vandals (5-2, 2-1) in a 2A WIC game.
Kate Clark led Melba with 23 points and four rebounds. Her sister, Kendall Clark, added 11 points, five rebounds, three steals and three assists.
LIBERTY CHARTER 45, WILDER 7: The Patriots outscored the Wildcats 32-0 during the second and third quarters in the nonleague game.
Madison Hodnett led Liberty Charter with 19 points on 9-of-15 shooting and had 15 rebounds.
BOYS BASKETBALL
KUNA 36, RIDGEVUE 27: The Kavemen (2-2, 2-0) held off the Warhawks (1-3, 0-2) in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.
NAMPA CHRISTIAN 61, FILER 32: The Trojans (4-0) cruised to the nonleague win.