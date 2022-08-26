Troy Wilkey had himself quite a game Friday for the Rocky Mountain football team.
He blocked a punt, returned an interception 55 yards for a touchdown and capped it with a 68-yard return for a touchdown as the top-ranked Grizzlies topped visiting Coeur d'Alene 30-7 in a nonconference game.
Rocky Mountain (2-0) opened a 20-0 lead by halftime.
The Grizzlies got on the scoreboard quick to open the game, using a four-play, 80-yard drive highlighted by a 22-yard touchdown pass from Tegan Sweaney to Luke Luchini.
Sweaney passed for 140 yards and one touchdown and running back Art Williams rushed for 145 on nine carries and a touchdown.
BORAH 41, TIMBERLINE 0: The Lions (2-0) scored on every possession in the first half, racking up 188 yards passing and 138 yards rushing in the first two quarters in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference game against the Wolves (0-2).
The Lions led 31-0 at halftime.
Borah added another touchdown in the third quarter before the game ended with the mercy rule in the final period.
Running back Parker Rushton picked up 179 yards rushing.
Timberline quarterback Austin Rovig was 8 for 16 for 97 yards.
OWYHEE 45, CENTENNIAL 14: The Storm (2-0) led 14-7 at halftime before running away from the Patriots (0-2) in the second half in the 5A SIC game.
MIDDLETON 36, NAMPA 34: The Vikings (1-1) spoiled the Bulldogs' season opener in a nonleague game.
The Vikings got out to a 29-14 lead at halftime and held off a late Nampa rally.
BLACKFOOT 49, EMMETT 32: The Huskies had no answer for Blackfoot quarterback Jaxon Grimmett or receiver Javonte King in the nonleague game.
Grimmett passed for six touchdowns and rushed for another, and King, with his athleticism, hauled in five touchdowns.
MELBA 38, ELKO (NEV.) 26: Trailing 20-16 in the second quarter, the Mustangs came alive.
The Mustangs scored 22 unanswered points in the season-opening win over visiting Elko.
Cache Beus led Melba, completing 9 of 16 passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns.
Melba played well defensively, getting four sachs and two interceptions.
DECLO 39, NAMPA CHRISTIAN 7: The Trojans kept it tight in the first half, going into halftime trailing 8-0.
But Declo was too much in the second half in the season opener.
Running back Matthew Nevarez picked up 49 yards on 15 carries for Nampa Christian.
WEISER 24, BUHL 0: The defending 3A state champion Wolverines got off to a solid start in the nonconference win over the visiting Indians.
BOYS SOCCER
BOISE 7, HIGHLAND 1: The Brave handled the Rams in a nonleague match.
Qussai Kadro and Alex Hoefer each had two goals and Ves Rider had two assists.
TIMBERLINE 5, MADISON 0: The Wolves shutout the visiting Bobcats in a nonleague match.
Dominique Salinas, Beltran Espasandin, Zayne Davis, Jack Buehler and Jeremiah Moreno each scored.
GIRLS SOCCER
HIGHLAND 2, ROCKY MOUNTAIN 1: The visiting Rams edged the Grizzlies in a nonleague match.
Reagan Morin scored for Rocky Mountain off an assist from Campbell Wilson.
VOLLEYBALL
LIBERTY CHARTER 3, MARSING 0: Liberty Charter topped the Huskies 25-17, 25-16, 25-12 in the nonleague match.
Aspen Davis led with 19 assists, 10 kills and eight aces.
COLLEGE
VOLLEYBALL
Boise State needed five sets but eventually disposed of visiting Saint Mary's.
Lauren Ohlinger led Boise State with a team-high eight kills.
• College of Idaho fell to Park University-Gilbert in five sets in Surprise, Arizona.
The Yotes (1-4) were led by newcomer Gabriella Rios, who had 12 kills.