A big third quarter sprung loose the Rocky Mountain boys basketball team Friday.
The Grizzlies outscored Capital 30-6 in the telling third quarter as Rocky Mountain handled the Eagles 65-33 in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Drew Fielder led the Grizzlies with 24 points and six rebounds and Blake Munk added 12 points and four steals.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 52, TIMBERLINE 39: The Mavericks used a strong second half to pull away from the Wolves in a 5A SIC game.
Drew Carter led the Mavericks with 13 points and four rebounds and Noah White had 11 points and three assists.
Cooper Lumsden led Timberlline with 18 points and four assists.
KUNA 65, SKYVIEW 58: The Kavemen used a 41-18 outburst in the second half to top the Hawks in a 5A SIC game.
Gavin Gordon led Kuna with 19 points and seven rebounds and Cade Randall added 17 points and four rebounds.
Sean Murphy paced Skyview with 15 points.
BISHOP KELLY 57, EMMETT 46: The Knights outscored the Huskies 24-13 in the decisive third quarter of the 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Blake Hawthorne led Bishop Kelly with 16 points and 11 rebounds and Aiden McCarthy had 14 points.
Tanner Wilkerson led Emmett with 17 points and four assists.
VALLIVUE 47, RIDGEVUE 23: The Falcons doubled up the Warhawks in a 4A SIC game.
Jacob Martinez led Vallivue with 18 points and four rebounds and Jakin Calhoun added seven rebounds.
FRUITLAND 64, HOMEDALE 41: The Grizzlies opened a 34-20 lead by halftime in the Snake River Valley game.
Hyrum Lindsey led Fruitland with 24 points and 15 rebounds, Nolan Bower had 18 points and 10 rebounds and Dylon Watson added 12 points.
Jaxon Dines led Homedale with nine points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NEW PLYMOUTH 33, MELBA 29, OT: The Pilgrims outlasted the Mustangs in a 2A WIC game.
Ebony Shaw led New Plymouth with 10 points.
Kate Clark led Melba with 17 points, breaking the school's career scoring record of 1,260 points set by her sister, Emma Clark. Kate now has 1,266.
WRESTLING
CENTENNIAL 65, BOISE 15: Junior Flores led the Patriots, winning by technical fall 17-1 at 106 pounds. Five Patriots won by pin.
CAPITAL 40, CENTENNIAL 31: The Eagles, behin a pin from Tyler Burton at 145, topped the Patriots.
Charley Hastriter (285), Jamison Hunt (132) and Wyatt Woodall (138) also had pins for Capital.
COLLEGE
GYMNASTICS
BOISE STATE UPSETS OREGON STATE: Senior Emily Muhlenhaupt and Boise State's bars line-up put the Broncos in front and the team never looked back, winning the season-opening meet at No. 13 Oregon State (194.300-191.950).
The competition was the Broncos’ first since their 2020 season was canceled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Muhlenhaupt claimed her 10th career bars title with a 9.950, moving into a tie for 10th place on the Broncos’ all-time list (Shani Remme, 2016-19). She also grabbed a share of her first-career beam title with a 9.850.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
POINT LOMA 87, NNU 57: Northwest Nazarene (2-1) struggled, falling to No. 24th-ranked Point Loma on the road in a nonconference game.
No NNU player reached double-figure scoring. George Reidy finished with a team high nine points.
Hot shooting Point Loma led 44-25 at halftime.