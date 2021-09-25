featured top story LOCAL ROUNDUP LOCAL ROUNDUP: Frosh gets hat trick, Yotes men's soccer wins By IDAHO PRESS STAFF sports@idahopress.com Sep 25, 2021 Sep 25, 2021 Updated 7 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A freshman pulled off a hat trick to lead the College of Idaho men's soccer team Saturday afternoon.Ben Garrick scored the hat trick, leading College of Idaho to a 7-0 thumping of visiting Bushnell University at Simplot Stadium.College of Idaho outshot Bushnell 34-4, splitting the shots evenly in both halves.The Yotes led 2-0 when Garrick got his first goal in the 35th minute. He followed up with his second four minutes later and scored the third in the second half.Lucas Thorne, Emil Powles, Caio Pereira and Alexius Westlund also scored.WOMEN'S SOCCERYOTES WIN: College of Idaho used a pair of second half goals to top visiting Bushnell University 3-1.Sydney Clements and Lily Schlake scored to break a 1-1 tie. Beacons goalie kept her team in the match, making 18 saves on 21 shots.VOLLEYBALLBRONCOS SWEEP: Boise State swept Wyoming in Laramie, winning 25-21, 25-22, 25-19 in the Mountain West Conference match. Freshman Jordan Miller led Boise State (12-2, 1-1) with a career high 15 kills.It was a good win following a loss Thursday.Lauren Ohlinger had 13 kills and seven digs for Boise State.NIGHTHAWKS FALL: No. 15th-ranked Western Washington turned back visiting Northwest Nazarene in a four-set match. Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily. Yes! Include special offer & contest announcement emails Thanks! You'll start receiving the headlines tomorrow! Natalie Sullivan led Northwest Nazarene with 23 kills, 11 digs and three aces. Molly anderson added 12 kills.HIGH SCHOOLGIRLS SOCCERROCKY MOUNTAIN 9, MERIDIAN 0: The Grizzlies (12-1, 8-0) had no problems getting by the Warriors in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference match.The Grizzlies scored six goals in the second half.Kaitlyn Slocum led with two goals and two assists, Nadia Kincaid had two goals and an assist, Hailey Murphey had two goals and Violet Rademacher had two assists and a goal. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hat Trick College Of Idaho Goal Sport Football Kill Assist Ben Garrick Dig Recommended for you Load comments