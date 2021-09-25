Support Local Journalism


A freshman pulled off a hat trick to lead the College of Idaho men's soccer team Saturday afternoon.

Ben Garrick scored the hat trick, leading College of Idaho to a 7-0 thumping of visiting Bushnell University at Simplot Stadium.

College of Idaho outshot Bushnell 34-4, splitting the shots evenly in both halves.

The Yotes led 2-0 when Garrick got his first goal in the 35th minute. He followed up with his second four minutes later and scored the third in the second half.

Lucas Thorne, Emil Powles, Caio Pereira and Alexius Westlund also scored.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

YOTES WIN: College of Idaho used a pair of second half goals to top visiting Bushnell University 3-1.

Sydney Clements and Lily Schlake scored to break a 1-1 tie. Beacons goalie kept her team in the match, making 18 saves on 21 shots.

VOLLEYBALL

BRONCOS SWEEP: Boise State swept Wyoming in Laramie, winning 25-21, 25-22, 25-19 in the Mountain West Conference match.

Freshman Jordan Miller led Boise State (12-2, 1-1) with a career high 15 kills.

It was a good win following a loss Thursday.

Lauren Ohlinger had 13 kills and seven digs for Boise State.

NIGHTHAWKS FALL: No. 15th-ranked Western Washington turned back visiting Northwest Nazarene in a four-set match.

Natalie Sullivan led Northwest Nazarene with 23 kills, 11 digs and three aces. Molly anderson added 12 kills.

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS SOCCER

ROCKY MOUNTAIN 9, MERIDIAN 0: The Grizzlies (12-1, 8-0) had no problems getting by the Warriors in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference match.

The Grizzlies scored six goals in the second half.

Kaitlyn Slocum led with two goals and two assists, Nadia Kincaid had two goals and an assist, Hailey Murphey had two goals and Violet Rademacher had two assists and a goal.

