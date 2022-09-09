Support Local Journalism


The Emmett football team looked left for dead early in the second quarter in a nonleague game against 5A Lake City of Coeur d'Alene at Baker City, Oregon, on Friday.

But then the Huskies caught fire. Emmett ran off touchdowns on seven consecutive possessions, pulling away from the Timberwolves 55-27.

