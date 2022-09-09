...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY FOR Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette,
Valley, and Washington Counties...
* WHAT...Air Quality Advisory because degraded air quality due to
wildfire smoke.
Air Quality Index is forecast to be Unhealthy.
* WHERE...Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette,
Valley, and Washington Counties.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Everyone may begin to experience health effects; members
of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the
elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those
individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or
smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor
activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air
quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals
limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
THIS STATEMENT IS ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY, AIR QUALITY GROUP FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT DEQ's
Boise Regional Office at (208) 373-0550
LOCAL ROUNDUP
LOCAL ROUNDUP: Emmett catches fire, rebounds from early deficit
The Emmett football team looked left for dead early in the second quarter in a nonleague game against 5A Lake City of Coeur d'Alene at Baker City, Oregon, on Friday.
But then the Huskies caught fire. Emmett ran off touchdowns on seven consecutive possessions, pulling away from the Timberwolves 55-27.
Lake City led 20-7 early in the second quarter before Emmett started its comeback.
Emmett's scoring was capped on a short touchdown run from senior Joe Lummus with 8:32 remaining.
Quarterback Dakota Perry threw five touchdowns to rally Emmett (2-1).
NOTUS 62, CLEARWATER VALLEY 22: The Pirates cruised to the nonleague win.
The Pirates used a strong defensive effort in the win. Notus led 44-14 in the third quarter before its final surge.
Carter Woodland led Notus with 247 yards rushing on 22 carries and three touchdowns. Eli Hill added 115 yards on 12 carries and three touchdown.
Notus finished with 409 yards rushing behind linemen Aaron Jimenez, Easton St. Germain and Hunter Campbell.
Tristan Aspiazu forced two turnovers for Notus and had seven tackles. Nico Sullivan had five sacks and four tackles.
VALE (ORE.) 41, NEW PLYMOUTH 14: The Vikings handled the Pilgrims (2-1) in a nonleague game.
WEISER 50, GRANGEVILLE 14: The visiting Wolverines (3-0) pulled away from the Bulldogs in the nonleague game.
The Wolverines rolled to a 37-0 lead by halftime.
Quarterback Andrew Enders completed 10 of 11 attempts for 204 yards and four touchdowns. Brock Spencer had 85 yards rushing on three carries and a touchdown.
NAMPA CHRISTIAN 61, PARMA 8: The Trojans opened a 41-0 lead in a nonleague game that was played at Parma because of poor air quality at Nampa Christian.
Quarterback Aiden Thompson completed 10 of 12 passes for 221 yards and six touchdowns. Matthew Nevarez rushed for 121 yards on 12 carries and one touchdown.
COLLEGE
VOLLEYBALL
BRONCOS TOP BUTLER: Boise State downed visiting Bulter 25-22, 25-19, 22-25, 25-13 in the opening match of the Boise State Classic.
The Broncos' outside hitting of Lauren Ohling, Paige Bartsch and Jordan Miller combined for 49 of Boise State's 55 kills. Miller led the way with a career-tying 18 kills while hitting .371. Ohlinger added 17 kills and two aces and Bartsch had 14 kills with five assists.
"I was really happy with our energy and opening with a win against a good Butler team," Boise State coach Shawn Garus said. "I thought our outsides were dominating and played a really solid match.
Later Friday, the Broncos rolled past Southern Utah 25-19, 25-20, 25-18.
Boise State improved to 6-1.
YOTES SWEEP WALLA WALLA: Visiting College of Idaho swept Walla Walla University 25-19, 25-20, 25-22.
Eight straight points in the middle of the opening set helped College of Idaho overcome a 15-12 deficit.