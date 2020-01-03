Maybe it was holiday rust.
Whatever it was, the fifth-ranked College of Idaho men’s basketball team rallied from a 17-point deficit to top visiting Corban University 77-67 in a Cascade Conference matchup Friday.
Nate Bruneel led the Yotes (12-3, 5-0) with 22 points and Talon Pinckney scored 17 on 6-of-6 shooting.
College of Idaho shot 61 percent from the field in the second half. It was the Yotes’ sixth straight victory.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALLCORBAN 66, COLLEGE OF IDAHO 61: The visiting Warriors wiped out a 56-45 deficit in the second half with a 21-4 run in the Cascade Conference game.
The Warriors (9-5, 5-1) trailed 41-34 at halftime.
Kenadee French led the Yotes (4-10, 2-3) with 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting.
GIRLS BASKETBALLBONNEVILLE 60, MERIDIAN 42: The Bees opened a 31-14 lead in the first half at the Timberlion Tournament.
Jaleesa Lawrence led Meridian with 16 points and five rebounds.
Sadie Lott led Bonneville with 34 points on 14-of-18 shooting.
CALDWELL 47, GALENA (NEV.) 29: The Cougars shot out to a 20-3 lead in the first quarter at the Timberlion Tournament.
Jade Martinez led Caldwell with 13 points, six rebounds, five assists and five steals.
EAGLE 44, LAKE CITY 39, OT: The Mustangs held off the Timberwolves in the Timberlion Tournament.
Betsey King led Eagle with 24 points and eight rebounds.
BISHOP KELLY 38, CENTENNIAL 35: The Knights (7-3) held off the Patriots at the Timberlion Tournament.
Ali Chatterton led the Knights with 14 points and nine rebounds.
COLE VALLEY CHRISTIAN 46, MIDDLETON 42: The Chargers opened a 20-13 lead in the first half at the Timberlion Tournament.
Lyndsie Krogh led Cole Valley with 13 points and six rebounds and Savannah Kloury and Madeline Cooke eached had 10 points.
Zoey Moore led Middleton with nine points.
JEROME 57, RIDGEVUE 24: The Tigers outscored the Warhawks 32-11 in the second half in the nonleague game.
Evony Castro led Ridgevue with eight points.
BOYS BASKETBALLBOISE 54, SKYVIEW 41: The Brave (6-3, 3-2) opened a 38-21 lead in the first half over the Hawks (2-7, 1-6) in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Cooper Howell led Boise with 16 points and Whitt Miller added 15 to go with eight assists and five steals.
Danny Graviety led Skyview with 10 points.
RIGBY 69, TIMBERLINE 54: The Trojans pulled away in the fourth quarter at the Redox Tournament in Burley.
Jake Stranzl led Timberline with 20 points, four assists and four steals.
PARMA 51, NAMPA CHRISTIAN 50: The Panthers (5-3) handed the Trojans (8-1) their first loss in a nonleague game.
MELBA 65, LIBERTY CHARTER 44: The Mustangs got out to a 24-9 start in the nonleague game.
Cam Fong led Melba with 15 points and six assists, Joe Reiber had 11 points and Easton Bunnell had nine rebounds.
Alex Bistriceanu led Liberty Charter with 17 points and six rebounds.
FRUITLAND 59, BAKER (ORE.) 45: The Grizzlies (8-1) picked up a big road win.
HOCKEYTULSA 4, IDAHO 1: The Oilers (14-18-3) handled the visiting Steelheads (19-11-5) early in the ECHL game.
Marc-Olivier Roy and Jack Nevins scored for the Steelheads.