The Caldwell boys soccer team had its toughest match of the season Thursday.
The Cougars outlasted Bishop Kelly 1-0 in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference showdown.
Caldwell improved to 10-0-0 overall, 7-0-0 in league. Bishop Kelly slipped to 5-4-1 and 4-2-1 and remained in second place.
Jaden Pineda scored for Caldwell off an assist from Andrew Galvan. Goalie Horacio Hernandez had three saves.
Bishop Kelly goalie Justin McGrew had six saves.
BOISE 8, MIDDLETON 1: The Brave (9-0-1, 7-0-0) handled the Vikings in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference match.
Dawson Vidrio scored for Middleton and Trevor Scheuerman had the assist.
CENTENNIAL 4, KUNA 3: The Patriots (4-4-1, 3-4-0) edged the Kavemen in a 5A SIC match.
Austin Carmack scored all four goals for Centennial.
EAGLE 3, VALLIVUE 0: The Mustangs (4-5-1) got the shutout in a nonleague win over the Falcons.
Jay Orchard led Eagle with two goals and an assist, Ethan Juarez had a goal and an assist and Cameron Lane had an assist.
GIRLS SOCCER
BISHOP KELLY 6, CALDWELL 0: The league-leading Knights (7-2-1, 7-0-0) got out to a 4-0 lead by halftime in the 4A Southern Idaho Conference win over the Cougars.
Sophie Schmautz had three goals, Lexi Chatterton had a goal and an assist, Brooke Hall had a goal, Kate Jaques had a goal and Logan McCarthy had a goal.
SKYVIEW 3, RIDGEVUE 0: The Hawks (5-3, 5-2) overtook the Warhawks (5-6-2, 4-3) for second place in the 4A SIC
.
VOLLEYBALL
EAGLE 3, BORAH 0: The Mustangs swept the Lions in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference match.
The Mustangs lead SIC play at 6-0 overall, 6-0 in SIC.
Madi Hauskins led Eagle with 14 kills, Liv Manning had eight and Avery Hassman had five aces and eight digs.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 3, OWYHEE 0: The Mavericks (3-0, 3-0) kept pace with Eagle in the loss column, sweeping the Storm (5-6, 2-2) 25-16, 25-21, 25-18 in a 5A SIC match.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 3, MIDDLETON 0: The Grizzlies topped the Vikings 25-13, 25-23, 25-16 in a 5A SIC match.
Kinsley Kollmann led Rocky Mountain with 16 digs, six kills and two aces and Ella Peterson had six kills.
TIMBERLINE 3, MERIDIAN 0: The Wolves handled the Warriors 25-19, 25-14, 25-22 in a 5A SIC match.
Aly Cox led the Wolves with 11 assists, 10 digs and five kills and Ava Brickner had 13 kills and 10 digs.
BOISE 3, KUNA 0: The Brave swept the Kavemen 25-11, 26-24, 25-21 in a 5A SIC match.
Madison Boggess led Boise with 18 assists and Keely Grant had eight kills and six blocks.
HOMEDALE 3, PAYETTE 1: The Trojans topped the Pirates 22-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-14 in a Snake River Valley match.
Kinsey Blankenship led Homedale with 11 kills and three aces, Katie Christofferson had eight kills and three aces and Kaylee Blankenship had 31 assists.
MELBA 3, NEW PLYMOUTH 0: The Mustangs swept the Pilgrims 25-7, 25-20, 25-8 in a Western Idaho Conference match.
Keylee Clark led Melba with 11 kills and five aces and Kendall Clark added nine kills.
LIBERTY CHARTER 3, NOTUS 0: The Patriots topped the Pirates 25-12, 25-16, 25-17.
Bella Hellwege led the Patriots with seven kills and two aces and Aspen Davis had 12 assists, seven aces and five kills.
COLLEGE
WOMEN’S SOCCER
BRONCOS DRAW: Boise State picked up its first shutout but it happened in a match where it couldn’t find the net in a 0-0 draw with visiting Montana.
The Broncos had some late scoring chances, but Montana held them off.
Boise State is 2-0-2 in its last four matches.
NNU WINS: Northwest Nazarene opened GNAC play on the road with a 2-0 win overe Central Washington.
Just before intermission, NNU’s Carolyn Moravec broke through from just outside the box and kicked a ball that curled over the goalie’s outstretched arm and into the net.
The second half was much like the first until Ashley Parton took the ball near midfield and dribbled through a pair of defenders before firing a shot into the net. The goal came in the 86th minute.
NNU improved to 3-1-1 overall. The Nighthawks outshot CWU 13-9.