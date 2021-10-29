Boise State senior Dario De Caro won the Mountain West cross country championship Friday in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
De Caro won on the 8-kilometer course in a time of 23 minutes, 26.8 seconds — the second fastest time in Mountain West history and Boise State's second individual title since 2016.
"I saw (De Caro) at the halfway point and he was a little antsy," Boise State coach Corey Ihmels said in a news release. "I kept telling him, 'Be patient, be patient' and then he took off with out a kilometer and a half to go. Exciting for him, a great day for him to be the individual winner."
De Caro, a senior, led Boise State to second behind Air Force. The Broncos finished with 64 points and Air Force had 27.
Boise State senior finished eighth (23:42.2).
"I'm excited about the men, they did an awesome job, competed really hard and followed the race plan to a tee," Ihmels said.
in the women's race, Boise State finished fifth with 141 points. New Mexico won (15).
Junior Olivia Johnson led Boise State, finishing 13th on the 6k-course (20:09.2).
MEN'S BASKETBALL
YOTES WIN OPENER: Playing in front of a home crowd for the first time in 18 months, College of Idaho won its eighth straight season opener, holding off Rocky Mountain College 63-60 in the 35th Taco Bell Shoot-Out.
The 24th-ranked Yotes led by as many as 12 points in the second half before a late run allowed Rocky Mountain within a potential game-tying 3-pointer in the final seconds.
Drew Wyman led the Yotes with 13 points and eight rebounds including a key rebound in the final 49 seconds. Ricardo Time had 12 points and six rebounds and Jake O'Neil added 11 points and 11 rebounds.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
YOTES WIN OPENER: College of Idaho posted an impressive road win, topping Pacific Union 92-49 at Simpson University in Redding, California.