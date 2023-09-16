The Boise State volleyball team rallied from a set down to defeat Montana in four, 3-1 (19-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-21), Saturday afternoon to close out the Boise State Classic.
The win was the second straight at the tournament as the Broncos finished at 2-1 to improve to 4-6 overall.
Set one was close until late, with four lead changes and eight ties. The Grizzlies used a 5-0 run to turn a 20-19 lead into a 25-19 victory.
In the second set, Boise State found itself in a five-point hole at 16-11. The Broncos regrouped and rallied with a 9-2 run – including five kills by Paige Bartsch – to take a 20-18 lead over the Grizzlies. The Broncos maintained the lead after that and ended the set by outscoring Montana 14-4 to win the second 25-20.
Boise State never trailed in the third set. After Montana rallied to tie the score at 14-14, Boise State used a 5-1 run to regain the advantage, then extended it to a set-high six points on a few occasions late, eventually winning it 25-19.
The Broncos never trailed in the fourth frame, jumping out to a quick 7-2 lead. The Grizzlies did close within two a couple of times, but the Blue and Orange held them off for the four-point 25-21 win to clinch the match 3-1.
Bartsch led the Broncos with 21 kills, three service aces, one block assist and 24.5 points; all but the blocks were team highs. Breanna Mitchell turned in a team-best 21 digs from the libero position.
“I think that Montana played well in the second half of the first set, while we had some hesitation in our play,” said BSU coach Shawn Garus. “We have to control what we can control on our own side of the net. I thought we had great leadership from Annie (Kaminski) and Paige (Bartsch), veterans out there on the floor. I give them a lot of credit for their leadership.”
NNU FALLS AT HOME
Northwest Nazarene could not hold on for the victory after taking the first two sets against Western Washington, falling to the Vikings 3-2.
NNU moves to 5-5 on the season and 1-1 in GNAC action after the first conference weekend.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Set one started close, but NNU began pulling away midway through to take a 14-8 lead. The advantage would grow to eight, 21-13, on a kill from Miya Koch, before the Nighthawks took the frame 25-18.
The second set went back and forth to start as well, with the two teams battling to a tie at 11. Once again, the Nighthawks began to pull away, going on a 10-4 run to take a 21-15 lead after a Megan MacKinney ace and a Viking error. NNU cruised from there to win the set 25-19.
The Nighthawks and Vikings would fight to a 17-17 tied in set three, before WWU pulled away with eight of the last 12 points to take the set. WWU used that momentum to take set four as well, 25-16.
Maren Dent led the NNU offense with 18 kills, followed by Hailey Cheney at 13 and Londyn Giles at 11. Dent and Giles both had double-doubles, tallying 16 and 11 digs, respectively, with Dent also recording four aces.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
NNU VICTORIOUS
Northwest Nazarene held off a tough Westminster squad on Saturday afternoon, tallying the first two goals before hanging on for a 2-1 victory in Salt Lake City.
The Nighthawks improve to 2-0-2 on the season as they wrap up the nonconference portion of their schedule.
It looked like the Nighthawks and Griffins were going to head into halftime scoreless, but NNU had other ideas. With 30 seconds left in the half, Carolyn Moravec took a pass from Kate Bleffert at the top of the box and slotted the ball past the Westminster keeper’s diving left hand and into the net.
In the 67th minute, NNU doubled their lead when Savanah Herz stole the ball from a Westminster defender in the corner and found Nicole Lewis at the top of the box, who took a dribble to her left and fired in a left-footed strike that snuck in past the far post. The goal is Lewis’ first of her collegiate career.