The Boise State volleyball team rallied from a set down to defeat Montana in four, 3-1 (19-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-21), Saturday afternoon to close out the Boise State Classic.

The win was the second straight at the tournament as the Broncos finished at 2-1 to improve to 4-6 overall.

