The Boise State women’s and men’s cross country teams finished 17th and 21st, respectively, at the NCAA Championships on Saturday in Terre Haute, Indiana.
Miller Haller provided the highlight for both teams, finishing 30th to earn All-America honors.
Haller secured his second All-American award by finishing the 10-kilometer course in 31 minutes, 12.9 seconds.
Ahmed Muhumed finished 65th (31:36.4).
Yukino Parle concluded a breakout season for the women with an 83rd place finish (21:09.1).
NNU WOMEN FINISH WELL: The Northwest Nazarene women’s cross country team took 16th at the NCAA Division II Championships in Sacramento, California.
It marked the first time the women’s team had qualified for the national meet. Freshman Julia LaMar took 98th (21:38.2). Senior Sierra Manzer was 100th (21:39.4).
In the men’s race, Nighthawks sophomore Tyler Shea finished 101sth (31:37.0).
WOMEN’S BASKETBALLNNU VICTORIOUS: Northwest Nazarene topped Colorado Mesa 56-52 in a nonconference game at St. George, Utah.
The Nighthawks (3-3) had lost back-to-back games. NNU trailed 52-46 with 4:32 remaning before closing on a 10-0 run.
Erin Jenkins finished with 16 points and five rebounds. Marina Valles had 11 points, 10 steals, seven rebounds and three assists.
YOTES LOSE: Mesa Williams scored 23 points to lead visiting Montana Tech past the College of Idaho 64-53 in the Domino’s Classic at College of Idaho.
Mackenzie Royce-Radford led the Yotes with 13 points.
MEN’S BASKETBALLLCSC TOPS YOTES: Jake Albright and Damek Mitchell scored 15 points apiece to lead Lewis-Clark State College to a 76-56 win over the College of Idaho in the Domino’s Classic title game.
The Warriors (8-0) broke a 31-31 second tie with a 25-3 run, limiting the Yotes to just 32-percent shooting.
Jalen Galloway led the Yotes (6-2) with 15 points.
VOLLEYBALLBOISE STATE WINS: The Broncos concluded the regular season by topping San Diego State 25-10, 13-25, 25-21, 25-20.
Janell Walley and Lauren Ohlinger combined for 27 kills to lead Boise State.
The win moved Boise State to 18-11 overall and 10-8 in MW play, good for fourth place.
High School
GIRLS BASKETBALLMOUNTAIN VIEW 55, SKYVIEW 27: The Mavericks used a 29-13 start to dispose of the Hawks in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Trinity Slocum had 19 points and four steals and Laila Saenz added 13 points and six rebounds to lead Mountain View.
Jayden Glaze led Skyview with eight points.
EAGLE 53, BORAH 41: The Mustangs were too much for the Lions in a 5A SIC game.
Caitlin Michalik led Eagle with 15 ponts and Betsey King added 14. Jayden McNeal led Borah with 18.
TIMBERLINE 53, MERIDIAN 43: The Wolves used a 23-10 burst in the second quarter to build a cushion against the Warriors in a 5A SIC game.
Ava Ransom led Timberline with 26 points and four assists and Sophie Glancey had 12 points.
Graci Kolka led Meridian with 16 points and Jaleesa Lawrence had 13 points and 12 rebounds.
CAPITAL 45, CENTENNIAL 36: The Eagles held off the Patriots in a 5A SIC game.
Alexie Johnson led Capital with 19 points and Allie Laufenburger added nine.
PARMA 63, MELBA 59: Megan Hancock scored 19 points to go with four steals as the Panthers topped the Mustangs in a nonleague game.
Grace Jackson added 14 points and 11 rebounds for Parma.
Kortney Trappett led the Mustangs with 19 points and Kate Clark added 15 points, five assists and four steals.
TWIN FALLS 52, RIDGEVUE 20: The visiting Bruins outscored the Warhawks 40-7 in the first half in the nonleague game.