Boise State’s volleyball team came up short against the Oklahoma Sooners in a tightly contested four-set match, falling 3-1 (29-27, 25-22, 21-25, 25-21) at the Asics Invitational at Corvallis, Oregon, Saturday afternoon.
Boise State moved to 2-1.
The match was tight throughout, especially the first set, which went to extra points before the Sooners pulled it out 29-27. The largest lead was three points — once by each team — as the two teams traded five lead changes and were tied 19 times.
Set two was just like the first, close throughout with eight lead changes and 13 ties. Boise State led a majority of the way and by three points on two occasions early. Up 22-20, Boise State was unable to put it away as the Sooners rallied to take it 25-22.
Boise State rallied to take the third set by four points, 25-21, in another tight set featuring five lead changes and 13 ties. Bella McGirr clinched the win with a service ace.
The fourth set saw the Blue and Orange jump out to a quick lead and held a four-point lead at 12-8. However, the Sooners rallied, taking the lead for good at 16-15, then closed it out for a four-point win, 25-21.
NNU REMAINS UNBEATEN
Northwest Nazarene came up clutch again in the early season, bouncing back from a 2-1 set deficit to defeat tournament host Cal State Monterey Bay in five sets and finish the Otter Invitational 4-0 at Seaside, California.
The 4-0 start is the Nighthawks’ best start to a season since 2017, when they won the first 16 games of the year.
NNU is also the first GNAC team to four wins this season and one of two remaining undefeated squads in the conference, with Western Oregon currently at 3-0.
The opening set was close between the Nighthawks and Otters, with NNU holding on to a one-point advantage late at 21-20. NNU finished the frame with four-straight points, though, including kills from Hailey Cheney and Londyn Giles along with a Caroline McMahon ace.
Monterey Bay responded in the next two sets, however, taking two 25-21 and three 25-20.
The fourth set was all Nighthawks, though, jumping out to a 9-2 early lead and cruising to a 25-15 victory to force a deciding final fifth frame.
YOTES SWEEP
College of Idaho returned to winning ways with a 25-18, 25-20, 25-18 win over Oregon Tech.
Savannah Hutchins had a double double — 23 assists and 10 digs — and Janae Rayborn had 14 kills and a .448 hitting percentage as the Yotes picked up the win. More details to come.
MEN’S SOCCER
NNU EARNS FIRST WIN
Northwest Nazarene posted its first win of the season with a 3-1 final over Chaminade in Honolulu, Hawaii.
NNU set the tone early with three shots taken and two of them on goal in the first 10 minutes of the contest. It didn’t take long for a ball to reach the back of the net, as Jim Wagenaar gave the Nighthawks a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute. The assist to Wagenaar came from Grady Thurman.
Chaminade’s Owen Caba scored a goal just five minutes after Wagenaar to tie the game at 1-1 in the 18th minute.
Wagenaar scored his second goal of the contest at the start of the second half to put the Nighthawks up 2-1, but he wasn’t done there. In the 66th minute, he assisted Johnny Ramirez in scoring NNU’s final goal of the game.
The Nighthawks took 14 shots (eight on goal) to Chaminade’s eight shots (four on goal). Sawyer Price was in the net all 90 minutes and recorded three saves.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
NNU BATTLES TO TIE
Northwest Nazarene battled to a scoreless draw at Chaminade on a windy Saturday afternoon in the Aloha State.
Neither team was able to generate very many scoring opportunities in the match, as the two teams combined for just seven total shots with four going on goal. NNU had the slight advantage, tallying four shots and putting three of them on frame.
The Nighthawks also generated seven corners while allowing just one, but couldn’t capitalize on any of those chances.
Madison Grande, who scored the game-winner in NNU’s 1-0 victory over Hawaii Pacific on Thursday, had three of the Nighthawks’ four attempts with two going on target.