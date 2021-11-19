Do-it-all Weiser football standout Brett Spencer came up big on the biggest stage Friday.
Spencer, threw three touchdown passes, rushed for a touchdown, had two interceptions and then had the biggest play of possibly his life.
Three-time 3A state champion Sugar-Salem elected to go for two points on what would be the final play of the game after scoring a touchdown in the second overtime at Holt Arena in Pocatello.
Quarterback Daniel Neal connected with running back Carson Harris in the flat, but Spencer made the game-deciding tackle inches from the goal line as Weiser stopped the Diggers from a fourpeat, 34-33.
The 3A state final had it all Friday.
Weiser (12-1) opened a 13-0 lead and increased it to 20-7 midway in the third quarter.
But Sugar-Salem (8-3) came charging back, scoring a tying touchdown on a Harris 2-yard run with 1:43 remaining in regulation. That's when Weiser blocked the point-after kick, and the game remained knotted at 20-20.
Weiser had a shot at winning in regulation, but kicker Ryndon Olsen's kick from 35-yards came up short with four seconds to go.
Both teams scored in the first overtime, necessitating the second overtime.
To get to a second overtime, though, Spencer eluded a near sack and fired an 8-yard TD pass to his brother, Brock, on fourth-and-goal.
Weiser got the ball first in the second overtime, and Willy Shirts scored from 4 yards out.
Sugar-Salem scored on its first play, and that's when the Diggers decided to try to win with a two-point conversion.
Weiser's lone loss was to Homedale 14-6 on Oct. 15 at Homedale.
Sugar-Salem advanced to the title game by 16-7 last week.
COLLEGE
CROSS COUNTRY
Logan Hunt became the third College of Idaho men's runner to earn a podium finish at the NAIA Championships in Vancouver, Washington.
Hunt finished fifth in a time of 24 minutes, 58.90 seconds on the 8,000-meter course. He led the Yotes to fifth.
College of Idaho finished with 222 points in the 36-team field, recording its third all-time fifth or better finish.
Daniel Butler joined Hunt on the All-America team, finishing 33rd (25:49.30). All five scoring Yotes were in the top 75.
Milligan (Tennessee) captured the national title with 116 points.
Led by All-America performances from Ellyse Tingelstad and Sage Martin, the College of Idaho women finished fifth. It marked the third straight top five finish for the Yotes.
Tingelstad was among the leaders throughout, finishing eight in a time of 18:35 on the 6,000-meter course. Martin rallied through the field of nearly 300 runners to finishe 34th (18:56).
Milligan (Tennessee) won the title with 122 points.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Montana Western used a 10-0 run in the fourth quarter for a 58-54 win over College of Idaho at the J.A. Albertson Activities Center.
The 24th-ranked Bulldogs trailed 39-30 before started their rally.
Lexi Mitchell led the Yotes (6-1) with 16 points and 10 rebounds.