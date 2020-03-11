Michael Hicks continued his hot hitting Wednesday.
Hicks went 3 for 5 with two RBI to lead Boise State past visiting Niagara 12-9 in a nonconference baseball game.
Hicks raised his team-leading batting average to .386.
Dawson Martin, Reagan Doss, Torin Montgomery, Christian Padilla and Cole Posey each had two hits for the Broncos (9-5).
The win completed a three-game series with Niagara. The Broncos head to Utah Valley on Friday for six games.
HIGH SCHOOL
SOFTBALL
MELBA 7, NEW PLYMOUTH 4: Keylee Wilson, Annabelle Dickard and Andrina Webster each had a hit and an RBI to lead the Mustangs past the Pilgrims.
Pitcher Cindy Read allowed seven hits and struck out four for the Mustangs.
RIDGEVUE 7, PARMA 1, 4 INNINGS: The Warhawks scored seven runs in the fourth to stop the nonleague game early.
Hollie Cunningham went 2 for 3 with four RBI and scored two runs to lead Ridgevue. Emma Hofhine and Reiss McIntyre each had two hits and two RBI.
COLE VALLEY CHRISTIAN 9, MARSING 6: Lily Elsethaeen and Hope Rupp each had a hit and two RBI to lead the Chargers past the Huskies.
Grace Wingard, Hayden Mager, Hailey Wick and Macy Lovin each had hits for Marsing.
Emily Loucks had two hits and two RBI for Marsing.
BASEBALL
KUNA 4, SKYVIEW 1: Six Kavemen pitchers combined for a three hitter in the nonleague win.
Tyler Severe led Kuna with a hit and an RBI.
TRACK
The Melba boys and girls won at the Melba Icebreaker.
Melba’s boys won with 167.5 points and the Melba girls had 184.